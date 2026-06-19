“Pure Lack of Understanding”: Broncos Legend Rips HOF for Snubbing Mike Shanahan After Sean Payton Reveals NFL Legend’s Influence

30 seasons. That’s how long Mike Shanahan’s coaching career spanned in the NFL, performing in various capacities. Yet, the 73-year-old former NFL coach hasn’t been acknowledged for his efforts by the league. While other coaches like Tom Landry have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Shanahan has yet to receive the honor. The delay isn’t sitting well with former Denver Broncos guard Mark Schlereth, who directed his frustration towards the Hall of Fame stakeholders.

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“I think one of the things that was really cool for me because I got to play for two legendary coaches,” said Schlereth on The Stinkin Truth Podcast. “One is currently in the Hall of Fame; one should be in the Hall of Fame. Joe Gibbs, legendary coach, great man, unbelievable innovator when he was coaching. And then of course Mike Shanahan.

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“You look at Mike Shanahan getting bypassed for the Hall of Fame. For Bill Belichick, it was punishment. Like it was, it was the Hall of Fame voters basically punishing you. For Mike Shanahan, it’s a lack of knowledge. It’s pure lack of understanding.”

For a broader context, Shanahan used a stretch-zone running game combined with heavy bootleg play-action passing. Instead of using brute-force, man-to-man blocking, his system relied on agile, smaller offensive linemen moving laterally in unison. This also allowed the running backs to find a cutback lane.

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Shanahan’s running game now serves as the blueprint for current top offenses run by his extensive coaching tree, which includes Kyle Shanahan (his son), Sean McVay, and Mike McDaniel. When Schlereth discussed it with current Broncos HC Sean Payton, both agreed about Shanahan’s influence.

“When you look at it,

You look at all the things that are going on in the league right now. You sit there and think the influence that he has had on the league where about 60% of the of the teams in this league that’s what they run the root of what they run in the National Football League is Mike Shanahan’s stuff from our mid-90s Broncos team and that influence for him to not be voted in the Hall of Fame and this is why the Hall of Fame this is why there are things about the Hall of Fame that suck,” Schlereth added.

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Mike Shanahan stands as one of only six head coaches in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowl titles. As the former head coach of the Denver Broncos, he won Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII. Then, as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Shanahan also won Super Bowl XXIX. The 73-year-old does make a solid candidate for the Hall of Fame.

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Schlereth isn’t alone in endorsing the former Broncos HC for a Hall of Fame induction. Bill Belichick and Sean Payton feel the same about Shanahan.

“He should be in, he’s going to get in, and he needs to get in sooner than later,” said Payton last year. “Two championships, the coaching tree, the history as a coordinator, then as a head coach. And I think I don’t even want to compare him against others that are in or candidates to be in, but his impact beyond just two Super Bowls, his impact on the game, and offensively, having played against his teams, you know, it’s time.”

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Meanwhile, Belichick noted that Shanahan’s contributions and influence on the sport are loud enough to make him deserving of the Hall of Fame award. Now, only time will tell if and when Mike Shanahan will be inducted. For now, though, even without an HoF accolade, his efforts on the field are loud enough to carry his legacy.