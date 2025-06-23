“R.I.P”: Chad Johnson Joins NFL Community to Mourn Iconic Bengals Fan’s Demise, Who Had Cancer

As Chad Ochocinco Johnson watches the NFL action unfold this season from the sidelines, the former Bengals WR has received some heartbreaking news. For years, Ocho has been a fan favorite among the Who Dey for his showmanship. He was their Hot Dog player. The Cincy Jungle’s article, which was published in 2010, described Ocho as ‘The greatest Hot Dog Player of our generation.’ Sure, they gave that moniker for different reasons. But no one will forget the iconic moment from the Paycor Stadium. The one that gave the Hot Dog player a hot dog friend.

It was way back in the 2009 season. In the opening day matchup against the Broncos, Johnson turned heads with a classic move. Preparing for the game, Johnson had shown a whiteboard to the fans with the words, “Can you get me a hot dog?” And then he added, “You are my new friend.” Years later, Johnson had confessed that he needed the hot dog to go up against the then-Denver CB Champ Bailey. Not just that, though. Later, Ocho also revealed the identity of the fan, Ron Monroe.

Even after Chad retired in 2012, he used to retweet that particular moment on Sep. 13. But this upcoming September month post will feel a little somber because, as confirmed by the retired star himself, Ron has passed away. Sharing the picture of that hot dog moment on his official X account, Johnson wrote, “R.I.P. to my guy @UofKcat1, this will forever be an iconic exchange in the middle of a Bengal game. 🕊️”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On May 17th, 2024, Monroe received the cancer diagnosis, and that changed his life. What started in his colon gradually metastasized to his lungs and liver. Because of complications arising from his illness, Monroe had to quit his job as well. He even needed financial help from the community after starting a GoFundMe fundraiser. After a year of struggling with the disease, going through intensive chemotherapy, Monroe passed away this June.

Ron Monroe was one of the biggest Chad Johnson stan if you’ve heard of one. In 2022, he had even shared that hotdog moment, writing, “My favorite story to tell. Thanks for the great memories!” Even Johnson had reposted Monroe’s post with his own shoutout. As Johnson had written back then, “This is peak fan engagement. Even though I got fined for eating that hotdog on the sideline, I made a lifelong friend.” Now, as Johnson mourns the passing away of his friend and biggest fan, the community has also gathered to show their support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL community joins Chad Johnson to mourn Monroe

For Chad Johnson, the news about Ron comes especially hard because he was rooting for cancer awareness, too. During his time with the Bengals back in 2009, he had geared up for breast cancer awareness month by showing up with pink and black gloves and matching Reebok cleats. This was the same year that the iconic hot dog moment took place.

Under the post, Johnson shared, waves of support and love poured in. As people remembered Ron at the games, they wrote, “RIP Buddy always had a great time celebrating with you at the games.” Another person praised Ron for fighting a courageous battle. They wrote, “Ron was such a good dude, RIP.”

One person even called Johnson a king for his spirited devotion to the fans. They wrote and shared, “King behaviour, Rest in peace 🤍” As Johnson mourns the loss of his old friend, one fan even suggested that he pay for Ron’s casket or the funeral. “Would be so baller if you paid for the casket/funeral. I know it’s a lot of an ask, but man, I’m sure his family would be eternally grateful to you.” Now we don’t know if Ocho did that or not. But had he done that, we are sure he wouldn’t have revealed it in public.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s not ponder on the what-ifs./ As Ron had written once, his “till die moment” would be when he got the golden cleats and gloves from Johnson along with the game balls. Even his profile picture on X featured Johnson’s jersey and cleats; that’s how big of a fan he was. One person noticed this and added, “You a real one Ocho… he’s still got your jersey & cleats in his profile picture… fly high 🕊️🙏🏾”

Another person shared their sorrow for both Johnson and Monroe’s family by writing, “@ochocinco May God bring you comfort in this difficult time 🙏🏾 @UofKcat1 Family my thoughts and prayers to you 🙏🏾” For Johnson, who was always big on sharing love with his fans, Ron’s passing comes as devastating news. He’s still rooting for his biggest fan amid the crowds of Paycor Stadium. Rest assured, the Ron-Chad friendship will live for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Monroe family at this difficult time. RIP Ron.