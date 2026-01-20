Jimmy Johnson Sends Public Message to Raiders as Tom Brady Leads Head Coach Search

Essentials Inside The Story Jimmy Johnson’s public message fuels Raiders head-coach buzz

When a two-time Super Bowl winning coach mentions an NFL franchise, it is only a matter of time before people start talking. The Las Vegas Raiders already have a vacant head coach spot after a rough 3-14 season in 2025. With the team searching for a new direction, two NFL legends have stepped into the headlines. Tom Brady is taking more control behind the scenes, while Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson has stirred conversation with a public message.

“Raiders looking at players and greatest College President in the country!” his comment on the post read.

The news quickly caught attention because it came while the Raiders were in the middle of their head coach search. On Tuesday, Jimmy Johnson posted the picture on Instagram with Tom Brady and shared a message in the comments section.

Johnson’s public message felt like both praise and guidance from someone who knows what it takes to build winning teams, as Jimmy Johnson’s legacy in football speaks for itself. As a head coach, he was the first to do both: lead the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles and win a college national championship during his time at Miami.

Johnson’s message cuts straight to the core of what this franchise is chasing. As the Oakland Raiders, this team knew how to win it all, capturing Super Bowl glory and setting a standard that defined the league. In Las Vegas, that success has not followed. One Wild Card appearance in 2021 is all they have to show so far. To rectify the situation, the franchise brought in another Super Bowl-winning coach in 2025, but a Week 1 win soon turned into a disastrous season.

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after the 3-14 finish in 2025, sending the team back into the coaching market once again. This is why Brady’s involvement and Johnson’s message carry real weight. The Raiders are no longer seeking quick fixes. They require leadership that can deliver lasting results.

This coaching decision could shape the Raiders’ future for years to come. If the team gets it right, Las Vegas may finally see the stability it has been missing.

Tom Brady takes control as the Raiders search for stability

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving ahead in their hunt for a new head coach, and Tom Brady is right at the center of it. After another disappointing season, the franchise has turned to its minority owner to help guide a decision that could shape its future.

The 48-year-old former NFL star is playing a major role in selecting the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Although he is a minority owner, ESPN reporter Peter Schrager claimed Brady’s involvement is anything but small.

“Brady’s very involved with the Raiders’ search,” Schrager said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “He’s leading the interviews, alright. He’s playing a big role.”

Brady has balanced this responsibility with his job as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, despite NFL-imposed restrictions after becoming a team owner. Even with limits on production meetings and facility access, Brady has drawn praise for improving in the booth during his second season.

The Raiders have interviewed about eight candidates so far, including the now confirmed Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski and Jesse Minter. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could emerge as the top choice. Sullivan explained that the Raiders want stability and may avoid coaches seeking a second head coaching contract.

The coaching search now rests in the hands of Brady and general manager John Spytek. With the Raiders desperate for stability, this decision could determine whether the team finally finds the right direction or continues its cycle of change.