Raiders Legend Bo Jackson Announces Concerning Health Struggle After Cancer Battle

Essentials Inside The Story Bo Jackson paid the price for unmatched two sport dominance

Sixteen NFL touchdowns and 141 MLB homers took a brutal physical toll

Legendary output leaves lasting questions about health and longevity

Las Vegas Raiders legend Bo Jackson has launched a new crusade as he continues to spread awareness. The former running back enjoyed two stints across the NFL and the MLB. But in his life after sports, the 63-year-old had a battle with prostate cancer. Sharing these struggles, Jackson recently opened up during an interview with former NFL head coach JoN Gruden.

“I got an artificial hip and shoulder,” Jackson said. “As we get older, you can wake up in the morning and get out of bed like, damn, what did I do yesterday? The reason I’m so sore. You limp to the bathroom, can’t put your shoes on, so you get the slip-ons, and get tired in the middle of the day. We aren’t young anymore. We got to do something to stay on top of that.”

That soreness is something Jackson knows all too well, as his Hall of Fame-caliber career was famously cut short by a devastating hip injury. The incident happened during a seemingly routine tackle at the end of a 34-yard run in a playoff game on January 13, 1991, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After this injury, Bo Jackson underwent a total hip replacement in 1992, which further permanently altered his baseball career, which started in 1986 with the Kansas City Royals. While Jackson made a remarkable comeback in 1993 with the Chicago White Sox, he was named AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Jackson remains the only professional athlete in history to have been named an All-Star in two major American sports. The toll was always going to be high for the athlete. Sixteen NFL touchdowns in four seasons and 141 MLB home runs across eight years demanded a physical price few bodies could withstand.

The now 63-year-old announced his retirement after the 1994 season. However, after his professional sporting career, Bo Jackson continued to deal with a few more major health issues, like his recent battle with prostate cancer, which required him to get his prostate removed.

Despite the physical toll and health challenges that have marked his post-retirement years, Jackson has found a new source of joy that surpasses any athletic achievement. The competitive fire that once drove him to excel in two professional sports has now been channeled into a role he cherishes even more.

Bo Jackson reveals what’s driving his men’s health mission

While retirement has brought Bo Jackson physical challenges and health battles, he has discovered a new passion that he ranks above any of his athletic achievements. For the 63-year-old legend, being a grandfather to two grandchildren has become the most rewarding role of his life, which has also been the driving force behind this new crusade.

“I have two grandsons, and I have more fun with them than at any football or baseball game I’ve ever played,” Jackson explained during his recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “My job as papa is to spoil the [expletive] out of my grandkids.”

Bo Jackson’s greatest legacy may ultimately be the one he’s building after dominating professional sports. For a man who once seemed invincible as an athlete, his most important victories now come as a grandfather and advocate determined to help others live healthier lives.