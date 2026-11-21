The upcoming “Madden” movie celebrates one of football’s most influential figures, John Madden, and his journey from coaching to broadcasting and video games. But the portrayal of the former Las Vegas Raiders owner, Al Davis, has led to a different kind of reaction. And his son, Mark Davis, is far from impressed with how Hollywood has presented his father’s personality and legacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Davis gave his comment in a phone chat to Las Vegas Review-Journal, saying, “My comment is, it’s full of turducken. It depends on whether you like turducken or not, and obviously, I don’t like turducken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s really unfair to take people who have passed away and make caricatures out of them and try to sell it as truth. They start the movie with a statement saying that all of it’s not true, but some of it is, so it’s confusing what to believe.”

The issue for the Raiders owner is how the movie depicts Al Davis as an unsupportive person during a difficult time in NFL history, given that the Davis family has a deep connection to the Raiders’ history. Mark believed that the filmmakers had used his father’s character to lift Madden’s image and create a wrong impression of the relationship between the two football icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy was about former New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley, who suffered a neck injury during a preseason game in 1978. In the movie, Madden visits Stingley at the hospital while Al Davis is portrayed as discouraging him from looking after players from opposing teams.

Mark strongly opposed that depiction and explained that his father always helped people behind the scenes, regardless of which team they represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s just so far from the truth. Anybody who has ever known him knows my dad always took care of people behind the scenes. If it was a player from another team had an issue that wasn’t being taken care of, my dad would quietly take care of that, even if it was a player on other teams. I’m serious…It just felt cheap to me to build up John’s image at the expense of my father’s.”

Mark did not blame the actors. He acknowledged Christian Bale’s hard work in playing the role of Al Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t blame the script on him; he tried. You know, he at times did look like John, but he wasn’t John.”

However, he was less impressed with Nicolas Cage’s interpretation of Madden. He also felt that the movie presented Madden as weaker than the man he knew.

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism was significant, given the history shared by the two legends. Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978, totaling a 103-32-7 regular-season record and leading the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in the 1976 season. Al Davis played a big role in shaping the Raiders’ identity and building their reputation. Their relationship was an important part of the Raiders’ history.

Interestingly, Davis revealed that he is considering putting together something of his own to tell Al Davis’ story more truly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to have to put together something on my dad. It could be a movie; it could be a characterization, but at least it’ll be truthful… I think I need to do that, or at least let people know that I’m thinking about doing that, so that they don’t jump in and think that they can do it first.”

Mark’s frustration was more than just Hollywood’s interpretation of football history. He felt that his father’s legacy deserves to be known fairly, especially when the people in the movie are no longer alive to defend themselves. And with Madden bringing attention to the relationship between two NFL legends, Mark wants to make sure that his father’s side of the story is not forgotten.