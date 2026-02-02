Raiders Veteran’s Strong Coaching Demand From Klint Kubiak Amid Hiring Update

Essentials Inside The Story The Raiders are preparing for a major coaching shift.

A respected former Raider has weighed in.

Improving protection up front looks like the franchise's biggest need.

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to bring in Klint Kubiak to orchestrate their offense, a team legend has a strong demand for who should be protecting the quarterback. As things stand, social media is full of speculation surrounding John Benton as the new offensive line coach, to which Raiders legend Richie Incognito gave a strong endorsement.

“He’d be a great hire. Benton teaches the fundamentals the right way,” Incognito wrote on X. “That’s exactly what a young offensive line needs.”

The conversation began after a Raiders fan, who went by the username “Centex Raider,” prompted Richie Incognito to comment on the suitability of John Benton with the Raiders’ current offense. The Raiders legend expressed his confidence in the coach, calling him a perfect fit for the team’s needs.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to name Klint Kubiak as their new head coach after the Super Bowl. This potential move brings offensive line coach John Benton into the picture. According to the latest reports, Kubiak is expected to focus on building his coaching staff, starting with offensive line coach John Benton. The Raiders have struggled for years to protect their quarterback, but the Seahawks recently fixed similar problems. The franchise made this move with hopes that Benton can help improve the offensive line and better protect the quarterback.

Benton’s portfolio reflects this potential. He previously worked with the Kubiak family for nearly two decades and has played a crucial role in building strong running offenses. Known for his expertise in the outside-zone running scheme, his biggest value turns out to be pass protection. Seattle’s offensive line saw notable improvement under his guidance, cutting allowed sacks from 54 in 2024 to just 27 the following season, that too within the same roster.

While his numbers might seem quite effective, a look back at the Raiders’ recent situation with pass security makes it seem like exactly what the team needs. The team allowed 64 sacks (the most in the NFL), averaging about 3.76 sacks per game. Their quarterback, Geno Smith, threw 17 interceptions, adding more to the team’s 12 lost fumbles alongside those interceptions.

Here’s why Klint Kubiak could be the right fit for the Raiders’ current roster

Klint Kubiak could be a positive influence for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026 because his offenses consistently produce efficient quarterback play. A similar impact was noted in his collaboration with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 as the team finished with the league’s third-highest scoring offense. His 2021 season as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings also marked commendable success alongside Kirk Cousins.

The QB threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while completing over 66.3% of his passes. The playoff, wild card, and championship stages also saw Sam Darnold leading his team to the Super Bowl as the NFC’s top seed. These results leave no doubt about his potential, as numbers speak for themselves.

The approach could align well with Mendoza, who is expected to be the top pick in April’s draft. Mendoza has functional mobility but wins primarily from the pocket, a technical aspect common between him, Cousins, and Darnold. Kubiak’s offense is focused on timing, structure, and clear reads, which should help a rookie quarterback operate efficiently from Day 1.

Kubiak’s system also places heavy value on tight ends in the passing game. Each of his play-calling seasons has seen at least one tight end record 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards. Players such as Tyler Conklin, Juwan Johnson, and AJ Barner emerged as steady contributors despite limited pedigree.

That usage strongly favors All-Pro Brock Bowers and could create a larger role for Michael Mayer in a contract year. If hired, Kubiak’s system seems tailor-made to maximize the Raiders’ offensive talent, potentially turning a perennial weakness into a strength.’