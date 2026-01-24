Rams Legend Aaron Donald Sends Strong Message to Matthew Stafford & Co. Before NFC Championship Game

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Donald sends message as Rams sit one win from Super Bowl

Retired Rams legend fires up former teammates before Seahawks clash

Stafford, Fiske, and familiar Seahawks faces shape NFC title tension

The Los Angeles Rams are one win away from the Super Bowl. It’s a high-stakes moment that few understand better than franchise legend Aaron Donald. Winning two NFC Championship games in his career, the former defensive tackle certainly knows the winning formula. He recently shared a powerful message with his former team on Instagram ahead of their clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

“1 game away from the big game fellas,” read the Rams legend’s caption. “Go get it done. You work to play in games like this .”

With the inspiring message, Aaron Donald shared a series of throwback moments when he won the NFC Championship with the Rams.

Donald stepped away from the game in 2023 at the age of 32. Having left the team not too long ago, he played with several current Rams players who will feature in the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford arrived at the Rams in 2021, winning the Super Bowl alongside Donald.

From 2014 to 2023, Donald spent his entire near-decade-long NFL career with the Rams, clinching the Super Bowl in the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game that season. Donald played a crucial role in that win.

The defensive tackle was also a Super Bowl finalist in the 2018 season, but the New England Patriots got the better of the Rams. However, the Rams punched the ticket to that Super Bowl by defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, powered by Aaron Donald’s dominant performance, which included 2 sacks.

The tight end Tyler Higbee and center Coleman Shelton are also among the current Rams players who shared the locker room with Donald. For them, these words would serve as a confidence boost heading into the NFC showdown this Sunday.

While there couldn’t be another Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske has stepped up to fill his shoes since the legend’s departure. So far, the second-round 2024 pick has done a commendable job. If the Rams are to progress, Fiske would want to take inspiration from Donald’s performances and add to his 3 sacks this season (far less than last season’s 8.5).

Playing in four playoff games, Fiske has logged five solo tackles, three assists, and 2.5 sacks, showing up when the stakes are highest. He also saw Seattle twice in the regular season. In Week 11, he chipped in with three assisted tackles as the Rams won. By Week 16, his impact was far quieter in a Rams loss. As for Los Angeles, that is where the focus now shifts, away from one defender’s stat line and toward the quarterback who has consistently dictated terms against Seattle.

Matthew Stafford boasts a strong track record against the Seahawks

Aaron Donald’s former teammate, Matthew Stafford, ranks among the most effective quarterbacks this season, and he could be a difference-maker next Sunday. Stafford has consistently been a headache for the current Seahawks, and hasn’t been sacked by the Seahawks in their last three meetings

The 37-year-old has recorded 1,000+ passing yards and eight touchdowns against the formidable Seahawks defense in their last 4 games. Moreover, the Rams’ quarterback has only one interception, which occurred in the November 2024 game.

Given his form this season, Stafford would be confident heading into the game, but someone like Seahawks’ Earnest Jones could pose a real challenge to him. Stafford recently addressed the linebacker’s importance to the Hawks’ defense.

“He is an unbelievable player, great leader, great human being,” said Stafford in a press conference yesterday. “He has been the heart and soul of that defense when you watch him…Obviously a huge challenge when we go up and play against him.”

Jones previously played for the Rams for three seasons, sharing the locker room with Stafford as well as Donald. With Jones, a former Ram, now leading the Seahawks’ defense against his old team, the NFC Championship is primed for a personal and intense battle at Lumen Field.