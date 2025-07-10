Rams Legend Kurt Warner Bashes Coaches in Strong Message Before NFL Training Camp

Kurt Warner didn’t tiptoe around it. He didn’t soften the blow with coaching clichés or filtered media talk. With NFL training camps just days away, the Hall of Famer lit a fuse under the coaching community, and he knew exactly what he was doing. Warner’s been there. He won a Super Bowl for the Rams and two MVPs because he could process quickly, not because he could memorize 600-page playbooks. He made the complex look easy. And now he’s watching modern coaches make the easy look impossible.

On July 8, he tweeted, “One of the biggest problems I see with QBs (coaches) is the tendency to “overthink” everything!!!” The message? Stop drowning quarterbacks in information. Let them play. This was pointed. It was aimed directly at the brains on the sidelines, the same ones responsible for turning raw talent into robotic processors.

Some may say that he has never been an offensive coordinator, so he doesn’t understand the complications. But he paid his dues to the league OCs (and QB coaches). Kurt Warner added, “Yes, it’s a complicated position, with lots you have to know… but the best ever are the ones that can “make the game as simple as possible as quickly as possible”!!”

The Rams legend wasn’t calling out one name. But you better believe coaches around the league felt the punch. Sean McVay? Kyle Shanahan? Maybe even some upstart OCs trying to prove they’re smarter than the game. Warner’s core message was clear. Intelligence is good. But simplicity wins. When things become hard, it becomes just a matter of time.

Patrick Mahomes had 11 picks last year before Andy Reid changed his strategy. And let’s not pretend this is nostalgia talking. Kurt Warner didn’t wish the game were simpler. He proved it could be. Two MVPs, a Super Bowl ring, and three different teams led to the playoffs. You don’t do that unless you know how to quiet the chaos.

This tweet wasn’t just a critique, it was a shot across the league’s bow. Coaches who listen might save their QBs. Those who don’t? Well, we’ll be counting the interceptions by Halloween. Training camp is coming. And Kurt Warner just called the room out before it even got started.

Kurt Warner is ready for a new role in the NFL

Kurt Warner isn’t campaigning. He’s not sliding resumes across desks or angling for some cushy headset gig. But a few days back, he asked a very fair and very pointed question, “How I have NEVER talked to 1 team in last 15+ years about anything like that… not even a call!! What’s wrong with me?”

It started as a shoutout from former No. 2 pick Ryan Leaf, who posted, “I have a real question… how is @kurt13warner not at least an OC in the League. You wanna talk about genius football IQ. C’mon people!!” And Warner’s reply? A mix of humility, sarcasm, and a whole lotta truth. He’s never even been contacted, not once by an NFL team. No coordinator offer. No QB coach role. Not even a consultant call in 15+ years. Let that sink in.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Kurt Warner with 25th anniversary jacket from winning the super bowl during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams game on November 24, 2024, at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

This is the same Kurt Warner who threw for 32,344 career yards and orchestrated one of the greatest offenses the league has ever seen. The same guy who now breaks down film better than half the active QB coaches on national TV every Sunday. He even joked about the grind, “not sure I want that grind,” but didn’t close the door.

“I could be extremely beneficial to any org that wanted me to be an offensive consultant!!” That exclamation point wasn’t just punctuation. It was a challenge. A signal flare to 32 teams that the door’s cracked open, even if it’s just a consulting role. And still? Silence. There’s nothing wrong with him. But maybe there’s a lot wrong with the way NFL teams are choosing the voices in their quarterback rooms.