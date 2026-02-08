Randy Moss Calls for Dismantling HOF Voters After Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft Snub

Essentials Inside The Story Outcry erupts after Belichick and Kraft snubbed from 2026 Hall of Fame class

Randy Moss calls for a change in the wat voting on selections works

Hall plans in-person meetings and tighter vote timing to reduce leaks

With each passing day, the conspiracy theories around the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process take a wilder turn. It has come as a shock to many that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft weren’t inducted into the Class of 2026. Hall of Famer Randy Moss joined the chorus of critics, boldly proposing a major rule change to fix what he sees as a broken system.

“I would talk to all the voters going forward. I know it’s going to ruffle some feathers,” Randy Moss said sternly on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “I really believe as a football player, if you didn’t play it, didn’t coach it, you shouldn’t have a vote. I don’t care who you are, and I don’t care how you feel about it.”

Since February 5th, when the five inductees for the 2026 class were announced, there has been a massive outcry over Kraft not making the cut and especially over Belichick missing out in his first year of eligibility. Belichick, with his unparalleled resume including six Super Bowl wins as head coach, was widely expected to breeze into Canton on the first ballot.

However, both Patriots icons couldn’t pass the selection process run by a committee made up of media members and Hall of Famers. That’s what Moss finds deeply unfair. According to him, people who didn’t actually play the game or coach at the highest level shouldn’t have a say in these decisions because they can’t truly understand the grind, the pressure, and the triumphs that define a career like Belichick’s or Kraft’s.

Apart from Moss’s fiery stance, bigger issues have emerged. It all started with a report that broke the disappointing news. That news triggered an avalanche of reactions, with players, analysts, and fans calling out the selection process.

Before the official announcement, Patrick Mahomes reacted to Adam Schefter’s inside report about Belichick with, “Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible.” Meanwhile, two former Patriots stars took lighter but pointed jabs, referencing a bigger storyline lurking behind the scenes.

“Maybe it’s not trending so well for ex-Patriots. Maybe I should be a little concerned here,” Tom Brady said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on February 3rd.

Even Rob Gronkowski chimed in with his comical jab that Brady is “going to be a fourth-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Whether these snubs are justified or not remains up for heated debate. But one thing’s for sure: the Hall hasn’t taken this backlash lightly, issuing a strong verdict amid all the tension.

The aftermath of Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft’s snub

The voting process in the Hall is supposed to be a closely guarded, private affair. However, this time, details from the closed-door talks leaked out everywhere. The Hall took notice of the breaches and responded with a firm warning.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward,” the Hall of Fame’s statement read.

Reports that swirled around the league didn’t name anyone specifically, but they did highlight whispers from sources about the real reasons the committee passed on Bill Belichick. The chatter painted a picture of deep divisions inside the room.

The reason that floated around turned out to be the infamous Spygate scandal from nearly two decades ago, where the Patriots were accused of illegally filming opponents’ signals. Despite fines having been issued alongside draft pick penalties, the incident seems to still cast a long shadow.

As for the Hall, it is planning to shake things up by changing how it handles the voting process. They’re going back to in-person meetings and holding the votes much closer to the announcement date. These moves aim to tighten security, cut down on leaks, and restore trust in a system that’s now under the microscope like never before.