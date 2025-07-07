Randy Moss Fumbles While Naming His Top 5 QBs and Leaves Out One Name

The greatest quarterback debates often start in unassuming places—a dimly lit film room, a locker room whiteboard session, or in Randy Moss‘ case, over chicken tenders and sweet tea with his son. Picture this: the Hall of Fame receiver, whose own career redefined the ‘wow’ factor, leaning across a booth to ask, “Who cracks the top five?” It’s the kind of question that turns a family lunch into a national referendum.

“Me and my son at lunch trying to pick top 5 qbs…” Moss tweeted, casually detonating a social media grenade. “Mahomes Jackson Allen Burrow in no order. Whos the 5th?” Instantly, fans erupted like a Mahomes fourth-quarter drive. Moss’s core four—Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow—are the NFL’s Mount Rushmore of modern QB excellence. But that fifth spot? It’s the league’s juiciest Rorschach test.

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a quarterback—he’s a cheat code. With three Super Bowl rings, two MVPs, and a highlight reel that plays like ‘Madden’ on Rookie mode, his stats border on surreal:

Fastest ever to 30,000 yards (103 games)

89–23 career record (79% win rate)

245 passing TDs and 14 rushing scores

As Chris Simms put it: “He’s surgical like Burrow… then backyard play after another like Josh Allen.”

Lamar Jackson didn’t just enter the league—he hacked it. In 2024, he became the first quarterback ever with 4,000+ pass yards AND 800+ rush yards in a season. His résumé includes two MVPs, 6,173 career rush yards (most ever by a QB), and a play style that merges ballet with a blitzkrieg.

Josh Allen is a 6’5″ thunderbolt. The 2024 MVP owns five straight 40+ TD seasons, 76 career wins, and a habit of doing things nobody does—like notching three passing TDs plus three rushing TDs in a single game. His physicality? Tom Brady calls it “frightening.”

Joe Burrow is the ice-in-his-veins technician. Coming off wrist surgery, he led the NFL in passing (4,918 yards) and touchdowns (43) in 2024. His 70.6% completion rate isn’t just elite—it’s the highest in NFL history. Simms says he “plays the position the way it was intended… up there with the Bradys.”

Patrick Mahomes 3,928 (7th) 26 11 93.5 passer rating 307 (5.3 avg) 2 Lamar Jackson 4,172 (6th) 41 (T‑2nd) 4 119.6 passer rating / QBR 77.3 915 (6.6 avg) 4 Josh Allen (2024 MVP) 3,731 28 6 — 531 12 Joe Burrow 4,918 (led NFL) 43 (led) 9 108.5 passer rating — —

The fifth spot: Democracy in Moss motion

When Moss opened the floor, fans flooded the replies like a Cover-0 blitz. The front-runners? Jalen Hurts—fresh off a Super Bowl MVP where he outdueled Mahomes—staked his claim with 14 rushing TDs and a title run featuring nine postseason rushing scores (an NFL record). His dual-threat dominance echoes in Philly bars: “Brotherly shove? Nah, brotherly move over.”

Matthew Stafford earned shouts for his 10th all-time passing yards (59,809) and Super Bowl LVI heroics. As Peyton Manning noted: “Stafford throws dimes from a phone booth.” His 2024 season? 3,928 yards and 26 TDs—still slinging at 37.

Others pitched Justin Herbert (cannon arm, 101.2 career rating) or dark horses like C.J. Stroud. But Moss’ question revealed a deeper truth: today’s NFL isn’t choosing types of quarterbacks. It demands Swiss Army knives—players who rewrite positions like Jackson, or clutch artists like Mahomes.

Rookies turning heads: Tomorrow’s contenders

Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

3,568 pass yds | 25 TDs | 69% completion

891 rush yds (rookie QB record) | 31 total TDs

Led Washington to NFC Championship—a dual-threat revelation.

Bo Nix (Broncos)

Guided Denver to playoffs as a rookie

Sean Payton: “Exceptional footwork—already a foundational piece.”

Projected Phenoms

Jaxson Dart (Giants) : Learning under Russell Wilson ; ~1,990 yds/10 TDs projected.

Cam Ward (Titans): Week 1 starter; 3,900 yds/~25 TDs forecasted.

Moss—who rewrote receiver physics with 156 TDs—knows greatness isn’t static. Today’s elite QBs are hybrid artists: Jackson’s ground revolution, Allen’s power, Burrow’s precision, Mahomes’ sorcery. The position’s evolution—from Benny Friedman’s 1920s passes to Daniels’ 2024 dual-threat—mirrors the game: relentless, poetic. As Moss proved, we’re not just judging arms. We’re debating culture-shifters. This wasn’t just a tweet—it was a snapshot of football’s soul.

Moss, who once faux-mooned Lambeau Field and hauled in 156 career TDs, understands greatness isn’t static. It evolves. Today’s elite signal-callers blend pocket poise, escapability, and big-game stones in ways Unitas or Montana never imagined. As debates rage over wings and IPA, remember: Moss’ lunch table is where legends are measured. And that fifth chair? It’s still open for business.

