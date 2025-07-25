Ravens Legend Doesn’t Flinch Picking Lamar Jackson Over Michael Vick in Bold Statement

Lamar Jackson has been rewriting history since he stepped into the league. Last season in Week 17 against the Texans, Jackson shattered Michael Vick’s all-time QB rushing record—6,109 yards. And did it in just seven seasons. After the game, Lamar gave Vick his flowers, calling him one of his favorites and saying, “That’s a record that’s been there forever, for a long time. Michael Vick, one of my favorite players, it’s just dope.” Even Vick himself praised Jackson’s evolution, highlighting his passing and football IQ over just his legs. “He’s playing the game the way he should be playing it — pass first then be running it.“

The two QBs have always been compared. But when Lamar broke Vick’s record, it reignited the debate over who’s truly the best. Now, just when you thought the argument couldn’t get any hotter, a Ravens legend just stepped in with a take that’s turning heads. The truth came out in an unfiltered moment between Super Bowl champ Torrey Smith and young star Zay Flowers. When Flowers casually brought up the comparison, Smith, who grew up idolizing Vick like most of his generation, didn’t hesitate. “Mike Vick is my favorite player. He’s the originator,” Smith admitted, showing love for Vick’s legacy.

But when it came time to choose between the two? Smith didn’t hesitate—his pick was Jackson. “What Lamar does week-in, week-out… he’s playing at a level so far beyond it’s crazy. Take his running out—he’s still better than most pocket passers. Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback to ever play this game.” And Smith wasn’t done: “That’s the best football player I’ve ever seen. Right now, today.”

The numbers back him up. Jackson didn’t just break Vick’s rushing record. He smashed it in 26 fewer games, all while becoming the only QB in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. His 2019 MVP season rewrote the rulebook, racking up 43 total TDs and leading the league in passing scores (36).

Under Jackson, the Ravens’ offense transformed into the NFL’s most unstoppable ground attack, setting the single-season team rushing record (3,296 yards in 2020) with designed QB runs that defenses still can’t solve. And let’s not forget his 2023 playoff dominance—like that 4-TD masterpiece against the Texans, where he became the first QB ever with 100+ rush yards, 2 pass TDs, and 2 rush TDs in a game.

Torrey made it clear Jackson was his choice, but he made sure to show love to Vick, too—the kind of real respect only someone who grew up idolizing him could give. “Vick was the culture,” Smith said, flashing back to his younger days. “And to be able to be honest about what I’m saying, bro, I love Vick. Vick is a legend.” And here’s the thing—Vick might actually agree with Smith. The legendary QB has been singing Jackson’s praises for years, long before Lamar broke his rushing record.

What does Vick think about Lamar Jackson?

Michael Vick didn’t just acknowledge Lamar Jackson’s greatness—he celebrated it. When RG3 asked him in 2023 which player reminded him most of his prime, Vick’s answer was instant: “It’s Lamar, hands down, man.” He didn’t stop there. “Watching him now grow into a pure passer of the football… that’s invaluable,” Vick added, tipping his cap to Jackson’s evolution. This wasn’t just politeness. It was a passing of the torch from the man who redefined QB mobility to the one who perfected it.

The bond runs deeper than stats. Back in 2018, Jackson revealed Vick had been quietly mentoring him, texting advice during his rookie year. “He’s been there since day one,” Lamar told The Athletic. “That’s big bro.” Vick, who once juked entire defenses with video-game moves (remember that Monday Night Football scramble against the Vikings in 2002?), saw something special in Jackson early.

Norfolk State head coach and former all pro quarterback MICHAEL VICK

Maybe it was the way Lamar, like Vick in his Falcons days, turned broken plays into highlights. But with a new-school twist. Where Vick relied on raw speed (his 4.33 40-time still haunts DBs), Jackson added next-level vision, like his 2019 spin-move TD against the Bengals that broke the internet.

Yet their careers mirror differently. Vick’s peak (2002-2004) was shorter but explosive, changing how scouts evaluated QBs forever. Jackson’s been more sustained—back-to-back MVP campaigns, a record-breaking 2019, and now, a refined passer who still runs when needed. Vick paved the way; Jackson built a highway. But as Torrey Smith noted, that’s how legacies grow—each generation standing on the shoulders of the last.