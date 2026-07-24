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Report: NFL Legend Tony Romo Arrested for OWI in Milwaukee

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Jul 24, 2026 | 4:25 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Report: NFL Legend Tony Romo Arrested for OWI in Milwaukee

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Isha

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Jul 24, 2026 | 4:25 PM EDT

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“I’m competitive in both. I am just better at football. But I think we’re gaining strides.” Tony Romo was in good spirits as he wrapped up the Wisconsin Amateur Championship and professed his love for golf during a post-round interview with NBC affiliate WTMJ. Little did he or anyone else know that just a few hours later, the 46-year-old would find himself making headlines for a very different reason.

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Fox4 News reports that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, was arrested for a first-offense OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) in Milwaukee on July 23, 2026.

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According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo was stopped shortly after 6:18 p.m. as he drove southbound on Interstate 43. He was booked into custody at 9:47 p.m. and released later that night at 11:01 p.m.

Earlier that day, the Burlington, Wisconsin native had competed in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend. Romo finished tied for 73rd after shooting a four-round total of 319, finishing 32 strokes behind tournament champion Spencer Turtz.

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FOX6 News, which had obtained Romo’s arrest detention report, did not specify whether he took a preliminary breath test or went on to decline it. Instead, all the reports mention is that Romo was taken into custody after he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests.

Now, the crucial thing is that under Wisconsin law, police do not need the results of the initial breath test to make an OWI arrest. The police only need probable cause to arrest on an OWI charge if a driver is deemed “incapable of safely driving.” The sobriety test includes walking on one leg and reciting the alphabet backwards, etc.

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Romo, meanwhile, has since been booked and released, and his first court appearance is scheduled for September 21. Given that this is a first-offense OWI, the case is generally under the civil offense rather than a criminal charge under Wisconsin law.

If he is found responsible, though, he could be looking at a fine that ranges from $150 to $300. Plus, a driver’s safety assessment and a driver’s licence revocation of six to nine months.

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Romo has spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent back in 2003. He became the team’s starting quarterback in 2006, before he retired after the 2016 season. Immediately after that, he transitioned into broadcasting like many others, and he now serves as CBS Sports’ lead NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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