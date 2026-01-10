Respect Pours In From JuJu Smith-Schuster as Former Patriots & Cardinals CB Quietly Retires at 35

Essentials Inside The Story A longtime Patriots and Cardinals defensive back announced his retirement.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was among the players reacting publicly.

The move ends a 12-year career built on special teams impact.

A former Patriots and Cardinals cornerback, who donned jersey #29 and graced NFL fields for twelve seasons, quietly hung up his cleats last year as a free agent. As 2026 dawned, Justin Bethel reflected on his retirement with a heartfelt message that captured his journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“January 8. The day I stepped away from the game that shaped me,” Bethel wrote in an Instagram post filled with snapshots of him playing ball. “From small-school beginnings to hearing my name called. From the grind of special teams to moments I’ll carry forever. From city to city, locker room to locker room, learning what discipline, brotherhood, and perseverance really mean. Football gave me more than a career — it gave me a foundation.”

Bethel, 35, officially retired on January 8, 2025, after playing his last game in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals had drafted the cornerback in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. A moment he described vividly in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard my name called in the 6th round. A moment I’ll never forget. For some, I was an underdog, but for me, it was proof that hard work can open doors,” Bethel shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bethel (@jbet26) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

From there, Bethel built an impressive career. He went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections (2013, 2014, 2015) with the Cards. Later, he had a stint with the Ravens before signing with the Patriots in 2019, followed by a stop with the Miami Dolphins. In total, Bethel played in 193 games with 15 starts, recording 282 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Bethel’s message also hinted at exciting upcoming chapters in his life beyond football. He looked forward with gratitude and optimism.

“Grateful for every coach, every teammate, and every lesson along the way. Stepping away wasn’t the end. It was the start of a new chapter. Here’s to what was…and what’s ahead,” Bethel added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Bethel turning the page, several players chimed in with messages for the former standout.

The league and fans shower Justin Bethel with love

As the cornerback remembered his lessons and blessings as a player, the Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showered his support with simple emojis: “🙌🏿🤞🏿😁.” As Bethel embarks on this new journey, several players chimed in with messages for the former standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethel had a record-breaking career at Presbyterian College, where he was inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame and became the first PC athlete to receive such an honor. A fellow Blue Hose alum joined the chorus of praise.

“Had a helluva career bro! Legend!🫡” wrote Al’lonzo Coleman.

Then there was support from a former teammate. Kelvin Joseph, who played a few games alongside Bethel during the 2023 season before moving to Seattle, shared his thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“💪cool teammate also,” Joseph wrote.

Fans chimed in with playful ideas for Bethel’s next act, injecting humor into the tributes as he eyes new pursuits.

“Should be acting in TV, soap operas, something. How hasn’t a casting director not discovered you yet?” one fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another extended a cheeky invitation back to the game: “You got a spot on my flag football team if you’re thinking soft comeback? 😂” To which Bethel replied, “lol you not the first to ask.”