“Rest Easy”: Darius Slayton, Daniel Carlson & More Mourn Ex-Cowboys DE’s Father’s Death

“All the s–t I’ve been through? It’s nothing compared to that. My dad is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met,” Carl Lawson Jr. said about his father, who survived the painstaking process of dialysis and later Covid-19 and never gave up. Even during his illness, Lawson Sr. would train the former Cowboys DE, passing down everything he knew about the game. “He’s my reason,” his father once said about the player whose practices and games he never missed. Sometimes, he would pick up his son from practices and offer to treat him to pizza. But just like Lawson Sr., his son also looked out for him, urging him to go home and eat healthy food.

They were each other’s support, constantly looking up to one another. Though he wouldn’t suggest it, Carl Lawson Sr. once left his dialysis session midway to attend his son’s game. He wanted to create as many memories with Lawson Jr. as possible. And his son draws strength from reflecting on the time they spent together and the memories they shared.

Perhaps as early as when he was just eight years old, Carl Lawson Jr. already showed elite athletic traits. Despite recognizing the potential in his son, Carl Lawson Sr. wasn’t the kind of father who would thrust him into the sport. He waited patiently to pass down the torch when it was time. After all, he had once been a football player himself. Lawson Sr. played as a fullback for the 1990 Georgia Tech team that won the national championship. He was named to the NSCA/NCAA All-American strength team three times, in 1989, 1990, and 1991, when he was also named the NSCA athlete of the year in the NCAA.

Drawing from his own career and experience, he guided his son. And the 29-year-old did everything he could to earn both his father’s faith and a place in the league. Now, the man who once cheered from the sidelines for the NFL player is no more. Lawson Jr. shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional IG post, along with a nostalgic photo of himself leaning his head on his father’s chest.

“Your legacy isn’t just a memory—it’s a light. One I’ll carry with me in everything I do. You passed the torch, and I promise to hold it high. Rest easy, Pop Pop. Your fight is over. Your love remains,” he wrote. Along with his followers, many close to the ex-Cowboys DE filled the comments section with heartfelt condolences. His former Auburn teammate Darius Slayton wrote, “Praying for ya brotha.” Another of his former Tigers teammates, Daniel Carlson, also shared his condolences. “Lifting up you and your family in prayer,” he commented on the post.

This was a meaningful gesture and powerful show of support for the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, whose father had always been his first unofficial coach. The two often practiced blocking drills at home. Lawson Jr. even once mistakenly injured his father’s knee, marking the end of their home practices, but the guidance from his father never stopped. During this tough moment, more fans and followers joined in to offer their heartfelt condolences.

Heartfelt tributes poured in for Carl Lawson Jr.’s father

As per SNY, it was around 2003 when Lawson Sr. was diagnosed with FSGS. He knew the condition could eventually lead to kidney failure, with dialysis being the only solution until a transplant became possible. He had to go through it. Despite the grueling dialysis process, he made it a point never to miss his son’s games. Speaking of the father and son’s bond, one wrote, “What an incredible human, husband, father. I am so blessed to have gotten the chance to spend some time with him. You are a spitting image. I know he’s proud and will always be with you ❤️ love you my brother. Always here for you.”

Lawson Sr. was always there, offering guidance and sharing wisdom with his son whenever he could. “Praying for you and love you brother. I’m so sorry about your loss,” another follower wrote. The big moment for the family came in 2013 when Lawson’s father finally received a kidney transplant and, for the first time since his diagnosis, had a chance at a normal life.

Though Lawson Sr. knew he had to be cautious in his delicate condition, he still never missed a single game as his son played for Auburn. He would also gear up to guide and coach some players back at his alma mater. “One of the greatest!— pops would still reach out to check on me over the years,” a follower wrote.

Then came another rough patch in 2020 when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was hospitalized for nine weeks, spending much time on a ventilator. It was an incredibly difficult time for Lawson Jr. and the entire family. When Lawson signed his contract, he thought he had almost lost his father. But they pulled through.

The most heartwarming moment for the father and son came in 2022, when the NFL player was finally able to suit up for a game for the New York Jets after nearly 20 months. “Beautiful words. No doubt he is so proud of you Carl,” another wrote. With hearts heavy and memories close, Lawson Jr. bid farewell to his father. Just as he said, his memories and contributions to Lawson’s life and career will live on.