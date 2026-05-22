“Rest Easy”: Pat McAfee Left ‘Shell Shocked’ by Untimely Passing of Beloved Show Guest

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Busch's comments after his final race win have gone viral

Busch's 69th Truck win extended his all-time series record

In 2024, Busch discussed Max Verstappen's name on Pat McAfee Show

The sporting world was witness to a grave tragedy as two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch passed away at the age of 41. When news broke about his untimely passing, messages from all across the globe paid tribute to Rowdy, including a heartfelt message from NFL icon and media personality Pat McAfee.

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“I’m a bit shell-shocked at the moment,” Pat McAfee wrote on X. “Kyle was incredible to me and our progrum. A phenomenal hang, husband, father, and wheelman. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We love you @KyleBusch… You done good. Rest easy, man.”

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Kyle Busch’s family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR issued a joint statement confirming this tragic development with a statement on the two-time champion’s social media handles.

The statement from earlier revealed Busch was hospitalized as he was dealing with severe illness and soon passed away, but no cause was revealed.

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“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement posted by his family had read on May 21 on Busch’s X account. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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McAfee’s emotional reaction is a result of his friendship with Kyle Busch, as the two-time champion made various appearances on his hit show.

In 2024, the duo discussed the differences between NASCAR and F1, the internationally popular racing series that has never caught on with U.S. fans to the same degree. Here, Busch commented on RedBull F1 driver Max Verstappen’s name.

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Similarly, the duo also discussed Busch’s incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., where the two-time champion dumped Stenhouse on Lap 2 of the 200-lap All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

Over the years, it seems like Kyle Busch and Pat McAfee developed a great camaraderie, prompting the former Indianapolis Colts player to share such a heartwarming message on social media.

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Furthermore, Busch’s appearances on the Pat McAfee Show also presented fans with a glimpse of his electric personality that gave him his “Rowdy” nickname.

While Pat McAfee joins many other celebrating the incredible life of Kyle Busch, fans and experts have taken notice of the Two-time champion’s comments after his last race win.

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Kyle Busch’s comments after his last race have gone viral

Six days before the tragic event, Kyle Busch won at the 2026 Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on May 15.

This performance turned out to be his 69th win in the NASCAR Truck Series, extending his record for the most all-time victories. After this victory, when Busch was asked about his reaction to his performance, the veteran driver’s comments proved to be heartbreaking.

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“Because you never know when the last one is, you know?” Busch said. “I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff, but here with the truck stuff, right now, it’s awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports. Love coming to Dover, always one of my favorite places to race. Thanks to all the fans, appreciate everybody for being here at Dover, and the Monster Mile for All-Star Weekend. We thank you.”

Kyle Busch’s departure leaves a significant void in NASCAR, yet his record of 234 wins will always be remembered.

Messages from figures such as Pat McAfee highlight the respect he earned as “Rowdy.” It’s especially poignant to recall his last Truck Series victory, where he cautioned that you never can tell when your final race might be.