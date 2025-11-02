“Rest in Peace”: Bengals Owner Mike Brown Mourns Legendary Announcer’s Death at 80 Alongside NFL Fans

Some names don’t just stick with a franchise; they become part of its very essence. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Bob Trumpy is one of those names. The former tight end and legendary broadcaster has sadly passed away at the age of 80, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Trumpy’s name is stitched into Bengals history. A 12th-round pick from Utah, he made history by catching the franchise’s very first touchdown. A stunning 58-yard reception back in 1968. He quickly established himself as one of the league’s pioneering pass-catching tight ends. Bengals president Mike Brown shared heartfelt tributes, describing Trumpy as “an exceptional and rare tight end who could get downfield and split zone coverages. Speed was his hallmark.”

“As a broadcaster, he made his mark both locally and nationally, and excelled at sports other than football in a career that was as successful as what he accomplished on the field. He did it all very well and I regret his passing,” Brown reflected.

Across 10 seasons, he recorded 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns and averaged 15.4 yards per catch. He earned four Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 1969, becoming a cornerstone of the team’s early identity.

After retiring in 1977, Trumpy reshaped Cincinnati sports media. He created Sports Talk on 700WLW, pioneering a new format that gave fans a voice in sports radio. His sharp mind and baritone voice, often dubbed “the voice of God,” became instantly recognizable. His broadcasting career flourished nationally with NBC Sports, where he called four Super Bowls, three Olympic Games, and three Ryder Cups.

In 2014, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored Trumpy with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for his lasting impact on sports broadcasting.

Fans and former colleagues remembered him not only as a Bengals legend but also as a voice that defined an era. From the field to the booth, Bob Trumpy changed how Cincinnati and much of America heard the game.

Bengals fans flood social media with emotional tributes

The Cincinnati Bengals’ tribute to Bob Trumpy sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans across generations. The team’s official post read, “Bob Trumpy’s impact will forever echo through The Jungle. Our hearts are with the Trumpy family.” Within minutes, the comments section turned into a heartfelt memorial.

Longtime supporters reflected on Trumpy’s role in shaping their early love for football. One fan wrote, “One of true voices of my introduction into the NFL as a young kid.” Another added, “Growing up watching TV football in the 80s, I learned a lot about the game from him.” Those words echoed the influence Trumpy had beyond Cincinnati. As both a player and a broadcaster, he helped fans understand the sport.

Others focused on honoring his legacy within the Bengals’ history. “RIP Bob. Prioritize getting the older guys in the ROH so they get treasured the way they should,” one comment read, urging the franchise to ensure early icons like Trumpy are properly celebrated in the Ring of Honor.

Some messages were simple with heartfelt goodbyes. “Rest in peace bro,” “Rip 🙏,” and “Rip Trumpy 🙏.” These short notes, stacked one after another, showed how deeply he was admired.

For fans, Trumpy was more than just a player or an announcer. He is woven into their hearts and their cherished memories. Now, his presence resonates through “The Jungle” more powerfully than ever.