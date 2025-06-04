“Rest in Peace”: Brett Favre Joins HOFer, Vikings Alum and Kevin O’Connell to Mourn Jim Marshall’s Demise

The NFL has seen its fair share of unforgettable moments, but few are as wild as Jim Marshall’s infamous wrong-way run. On October 25, 1964, the Vikings and Niners went head-to-head at Kezar Stadium. Jim scooped up a fumble and charged 66 yards… straight into his own end zone. Minnesota still won 27-22, but you could say that was the funniest score and the most iconic mistake in history.

For two or three years, Jim talked about that play almost every day. “It was tough when it happened,” he recalled. The DE eventually made peace with it. “I took my football career very seriously, and to make a mistake, of course, it’s something that you don’t want on your résumé. But mistakes happen.” Years later, Jim would just laugh at it. And now, the NFL world pauses to turn that page. Jim Marshall, the Vikings’ Ironman, has passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 87. The reason for his death has not yet been made public. But the Vikings shared that Marshall had been in hospice care for some time. As the era of Minnesota’s ‘Purple People Eaters’ defensive star came to an end, tributes poured in from across the NFL world.

Robert Smith, who wore the Purple jersey for eight years in the NFL, dropped a hazy, dusty but powerful picture of Jim Marshall, standing on the field. It was clear that Smith wasn’t able to speak anything on the tragedy. However, somehow the ex-running back mustered up the courage to write: “Rest in peace big man.” But he wasn’t alone. Others too joined him in paying their tributes to the franchise’s icon!

Another emotional tribute came from former Vikings DT John Randle. Sharing a picture of himself with Jim at U.S. Bank Stadium, Randle took to X to post a touching message. “My heart is very heavy hearing this news. Jim was an inspiration to me on and off the field,” he said. “He will be missed, but his legacy will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his wife and family.” His words felt numbed as he tried to recall his inspiration, whose game helped Randle to become an HOF. Even Brett Favre, who once got the golden chance to meet Jim Marshall was stunned to hear his demise news.

Favre, immediately took to his Instagram account and posted two pictures with him from one of his Vikings game. In the featured images, the two hugged and posed with each other, as the 55-year-old wrote, “Man, I’ll never forget the day I got to meet Jim Marshall — one of the true original Iron Men of the NFL,” in the caption. No doubt, his tribute to Marshall came straight from the heart.

Favre even talked about how Jim wasn’t just tough, he was tough as ‘nails.’ The man played 282 straight games at defensive end, back when football was raw, physical, and unforgiving. As a kid, Brett recalled, “Growing up watching guys like Jim, I learned what it meant to show up every single Sunday, no matter what. To have had the chance to shake his hand — and even play in front of him — was a real honor.” And that’s the kind of example Brett tried to follow during his own career. He closed his raw words by sending love to Jim Marshall’s family, while making it clear: Marshall wasn’t just great, “he’s certainly a legend among legends.”

That’s true! But if you are thinking that Jim Marshall started his football prowess in the NFL, think again! The 1969 NFL Champion kicked things off in the CFL. But it wasn’t long before Paul Brown saw something in him and brought him to Cleveland. Just one season in, and boom, he got traded to the Vikings. That’s when the magic started, a magic that remains in everyone’s heart!

The Vikings family mourns the passing of Jim Marshall

Jim Marshall became the heartbeat of the “Purple People Eaters,” a D-line that straight-up terrorized offenses from ’67 to ’77. Now here’s the tough part: Jim’s the first of that legendary crew we’ve had to say goodbye to. The others, Carl Eller, Gary Larsen, and Alan Page, they’re with us. But Marshall? He’ll always be the soul of that line.

We all know, his name brings up that one infamous play, ‘wrong-way run,’ where he scooped up a fumble and ran it all the way to the wrong end zone untouched. But to the people who really knew him, that wasn’t what defined him. Carl Eller, his longtime teammate and close friend, remembered it with a laugh. At first, he didn’t even realize Jim Marshall was running the wrong way; he just thought his buddy was about to score a longer touchdown than him (45-yard). But this week hit different.

Jim passed away on Tuesday, and Carl, now 83, felt it deeply. He shared a message that hit straight to the heart: “Jim Marshall is not dead. He’s alive in my heart and my soul, and he’ll always be my friend.” He remembered Jim as the energy of the Vikings. The guy who’d fire up the locker room, sometimes just minutes before kickoff.

Even Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell called him the greatest captain in franchise history, saying Jim Marshall’s legacy will always be something players look up to. “His dedication to the team and his teammates was unmatched. Our hearts go out to Jim’s family, and we’ll always honor him as a true Vikings legend.”

Besides them, the team’s ownership backed that up too, calling him the true Iron Man. Someone who wore toughness and heart like a badge. Jim Marshall’s no longer with us, but everything he stood for? That’s here to stay. We will miss you, Mr. Jim!