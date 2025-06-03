“Rest In Peace”: JJ McCarthy’s Vikings Mourn Kentucky Hero Who Started 270 Consecutive NFL Games & ‘Ran the Wrong Way’

He was the epitome of toughness in football. Not just for the NFC, or Minnesota, but for the NFL as a whole. For 19 consecutive seasons, Jim Marshall not only wore the Vikings’ colours, but he bled them. Marshall, one of the founding fathers of the ‘Purple People Eaters,’ was the type of ironman athlete who never requested a break, never skipped a match, and never ceased to take the lead. His record? An absurd 270 consecutive starts with the Vikings. His impact? Incalculable.

Marshall was traded to Minnesota in 1961, just one year after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round. He became a living example of durability, leadership, and fire by the time he retired in 1979, just days before his 42nd birthday. He led the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, started every game for almost 20 years, and captained the team for 14 straight seasons.

And now, the heartbeat of that golden era has fallen silent. ProFootballTalk shared the update on X: “Vikings legend Jim Marshall dies at 87. He started 270 straight games in Minnesota, from 1961 through 1979.” According to team officials, Marshall passed away at the age of 87 after being hospitalized. A moment that instantly cast a shadow across the NFL world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because just look at his stats? Phenomenal. Out of the 282 total games played, he started 270. And that too consecutively. A record for any defensive player, and for any player with one team. Approximately 130.5 sacks, in an era before sacks were officially tracked. He still holds the NFL record of 29 fumble recoveries. Four Super Bowl appearances. Inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor. No. 70 retired by the franchise. Still, somehow, he never made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And of course, how can we forget the most iconic moment on the field, immortalised in football blooper films? The wrong way to run. On October 25, 1964, Marshall saw the open field after catching a fumble by Billy Kilmer during a game against the San Francisco 49ers. And he just took off—66 yards, but into his own end zone. Thinking he had scored a touchdown, he threw the ball in celebration. It was actually a safety. He said, “Seeing the ball loose, seeing the goal post, kinda triggered ‘pick it up and run.'”

However, Marshall’s fame was only enhanced by what could have destroyed other players. He then acknowledged, “A lot of the people have come up to me talking seriously about this and said, ‘You know, we really have a lot of respect for you continuing on after that and doing as well as you did and playing as long as you played.” He was even thanked later by a 49ers player. He said, “You knew right away, you really messed up this time.” And Marshall received a note from Roy Riegels, who famously did the same thing in the 1929 Rose Bowl, “Welcome to the club.” What made Marshall different was that he owned it. Plus, more than that, he overcame it. And then he continued for 15 more seasons.

So for the new generation of Vikings, now led by QB JJ McCarthy, this is more than just a farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The NFL mourns as Vikings’ legendary Jim Marshall passes

Marshall was more than just a sportsman. He was the standard. And today, that standard is being remembered with heartfelt tributes from every corner of Vikings Nation. In a heartfelt statement, the Minnesota Vikings’ (@Vikings) official account acknowledged the passing of their iconic defensive end: “The #Vikings family mourns the loss of Legend Jim Marshall. Marshall set the standard for what it meant to be a Minnesota Viking, starting 270 consecutive games, appearing in 4 Super Bowls, and serving as team captain for 14 consecutive seasons. Vikings legend Jim Marshall has died. He was 87.”

ESPN writer Kevin Seifert provided an update on Marshall’s condition, pointing out that the veteran Viking had been in the hospital for a while before passing. He offered his condolences with a simple but sincere wish. “Jim Marshall was 87 and had been hospitalized for a while, per the team. May he rest in peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From media figures to fans, the outpouring of love and shock demonstrates how many lives Marshall impacted and how conspicuous his absence from Canton continues to be. On said, “RIP Jim Marshall. 270 Consecutive Starts on the DL and still not in the Hall of Fame.” Another wrote, “RIP to legendary Jim Marshall. Purple People Eater legend.” But the last one hurt a little, “Always said Marshall should be in the #PFHOF…does “running the wrong way” hurt him? R.I.P. Jim Marshall…#Skol.” Even though the “wrong way” run became famous, a man should never be defined by it. Marshall’s influence extended well beyond a single play. The culture he established—one of perseverance, dependability, and solidarity—is his legacy.

Jim Marshall was the Viking who never broke, never bent, and never bailed—from the harsh 1960s trenches to the 1970s championship hunts. He ran the wrong way once, but he demonstrated to the rest of the NFL what the proper way looked like for 270 games in a row. Peace be with you, No. 70. Your legacy still lines up every Sunday.