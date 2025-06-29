“Rest In Peace”: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Mourn Texas Hero, Who Died Saving Children

“What we do in life echoes in eternity!” This Gladiator quote comes alive every year on June 29 in Kansas City. On this day, 42 years ago, Joe Delaney—a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs—made the ultimate sacrifice. It was a hot afternoon in Louisiana when Delaney saw three young boys struggling in a man-made pond. Without thinking twice, he rushed toward the danger. “I can’t swim good. But I’ve got to save those kids,” he said. “If I don’t come up, get somebody.” That quote still echoes at Arrowhead.

Naturally, what followed was tragic. Only one of the three boys made it back alive. Delaney, just 24, drowned alongside the two others. He left behind his wife and three young daughters. His NFL career, barely two seasons old, had already seen him rack up 1,121 rushing yards as a rookie. But numbers hardly captured what Delaney truly represented for the City of Fountains.

Moreover, the ’83 offseason was supposed to be a break. After the 1982 season, Delaney had gone home to Haughton, Louisiana. When he traveled to Monroe on June 29, nobody expected it to be his last day. But even in the dying moments, he made sure to teach the world an important lesson of humanity. When Martin Luther King Jr. said, “It’s always the right time to do the right thing.” Delaney said ‘Ok’ with his actions.

Today, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs haven’t forgotten. The franchise shared a heartfelt tribute: “42 years ago today, Joe Delaney tragically passed away a hero, attempting to save three children from drowning. We’ll never forget his sacrifice ❤.” For a team that plays with heart, remembering Delaney isn’t tradition—it’s duty.

The monument at Chenault Park, raised in 2020, stands as a symbol of what it means to lead a selfless life. “Greater love has no man than to lay down his life for another.” That line isn’t just etched in stone—it lives in the way Kansas City honors him every year. In the Presidential Citizens Medal, he received posthumously… And in the hearts of those who call him a legend, not for what he did on the field. But for what he gave up off it.

Unsurprisingly, as the post hit timelines, the Chiefdom filled the comment section. Fans shared their memories, tears, and gratitude. For many, Joe’s story wasn’t just about loss. It changed how they saw the game and how they saw life.

Joe Delaney’s legacy still echoes through the Chiefsdom

So, as the Chiefs paused to remember Joe Delaney, emotions flooded the timelines. Fans filled the comments with heartfelt tributes and childhood memories. “I remember learning about him in this Chiefs legends DVD when I was a kid. Rest in Peace, Joe 🕊” one wrote. Another added, “A true hero, gone way too soon.” But Joe wasn’t just a football player—they remembered how he’d mow his elderly neighbors’ lawns in the Louisiana heat or cover funeral costs for a former teacher. That was Joe. A guy who always showed up, not for applause, but just because it was the right thing to do.

And clearly, fame never changed him. Joe lived simply and gave generously. Even at the height of his young NFL career, he focused only on family. His wife, Carolyn, once shared how Joe would say, “As long as I got a little change in my pocket to get me a Coke or a honey bun, I’m good.” That’s how he lived—with his heart in the right place. “He did it for me and the girls,” Carolyn said. That’s the kind of love that goes beyond the field.

Understandably, fans see Delaney as more than just a football figure. “😢🥺 A hero. RIP 🙏❤,” one user wrote. Another recalled being inspired as a kid: “Nick Russo subbed a class in the 4th-5th grade at St.Agnes. He told us the story of how he drown trying to save them boys when he himself couldn’t swim. True courage.” And it’s not just fans.

This week, kids in Kansas City received free swim lessons through the Joe Delaney Learn to Swim Program—funded by GEHA and the Hunt Family Foundation—to promote water safety. And yes, the Chiefs are still carrying Delaney’s spirit forward.

Even without an official jersey retirement, no one has worn the No. 37 in over 40 years. Coach Andy Reid made it clear: no one, not even Mahomes or Kelce, will wear it again. As Pete Sweeney put it best, “Head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have made sure no player will ever wear No. 37 again, even if it’s not officially retired.” For the Chiefdom, that quiet decision says it all—Joe Delaney is and always will be a “True hero ❤.”