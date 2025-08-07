“Rest In Peace”: Terrell Owens Mourns Family Member’s Death as Prayers Pour In From NFL Community

They say pain doesn’t knock – it just walks in. And for Terrell Owens, it’s walked in more than once. As a kid growing up in Alexander City, Alabama, Owens knew what it meant to lose people long before he even knew how to process it. His great-grandmother disappeared when his own grandmother was just 12. No police, no search. Just silence. But Owens decided otherwise: “I’m not going to keep quiet or stay inside a box, the way many pro athletes do, even some very famous ones who’ve told me that the best road was to be politically correct at all times.” Because his father lived across the street. Never said a word. Owens discovered who he was only after falling for the girl next door – his own half-sister. That kind of grief doesn’t always scream. Sometimes, it just lingers.

So when his phone rang at 5:06 a.m. this week, he knew something was wrong before he even picked it up. Owens, now 50, has seen a lot – fame, controversy, and greatness. But this wasn’t about headlines. It was personal. He took to Instagram with raw honesty, writing: “It’s never a good sign when your phone rings at 5:06am. My heart and soul aches right now. 💔 Little did I know that the 4th of July would be the last time I would see you. 😢 Aunt Bink you’re gonna be missed. Heaven for sure has gained an angel. Rest In Peace 🕊️ Mama, don’t stress, everything is going to be okay. I LOVE YOU. 🤎”

That 4th of July gathering wasn’t planned as a goodbye. It was family – full of chatter, hugs, and shared plates. But now, that memory holds more weight. Aunt Bink didn’t get a dramatic farewell. She got laughter, presence, and one final day wrapped in love. That’s how Terrell Owens wants her remembered.

And Owens’ no stranger to emotional weight. Owens’ life has been shaped by abandonment, silence, and hard lessons. Raised mostly by his grandmother in rural Alabama, he wasn’t allowed past the front yard. He watched other kids ride their bikes while his stayed parked on the sidewalk. His mother worked double shifts, his father offered no presence, and the outside world gave him little comfort. Football wasn’t just a sport. It was his escape route.

But this isn’t the first time the Hall of Famer has opened up about personal loss. In 2023, Owens mourned multiple losses in quick succession – including another aunt, his daughter’s grandmother, and the mother of a close friend. “@delondehicks…May your mama Rest In Peace 🙏🏾🕊️✝️ #Louvenia. Your mama is 3rd person I knew to be called home in the last 10-14 days. My dad’s sister(my aunt) last Monday then my daughter ElleJai’s grandmom(her Nan) passed 2 days later on Wednesday and your mama just 2 days ago.” For a man known for touchdown dances, sideline fire, and being unapologetically himself, Owens’ tributes to family reveal something softer. Grief doesn’t care if you’re a six-time Pro Bowler. It humbles everyone. So, the fans rushed in to pay their respects.

NFL family sends love to Terrell Owens

Owens didn’t post to go viral. But the moment he hit share, the NFL world – and his fans – rallied behind him. The comment section on that post didn’t just look like sympathy – it felt like community. One fan wrote, “My condolences, God bless you and your family.” Another added, “Thankfully, you put the family gathering together in July! We didn’t know then, but looking back now, we’re super blessed to have made memories with Aunt Bink!!!” People weren’t just offering prayers. They were sharing in the moment.

“May only the most beautiful memories and God’s peace cover your heart! I am truly sorry for your loss,” another comment read. Others echoed similar feelings, many simply calling her “Aunt Bink” as if she were their own. It’s a testament to Owens’ connection with people. For all his clashes with coaches, sharp media moments, and endzone antics – he’s always stayed vulnerable in the moments that count. Maybe that’s what keeps people connected to him even long after his last NFL snap.

And maybe, in moments like this, when Aunt Bink’s memory lives on through a quiet photo and a caption posted at sunrise, Terrell Owens reminds us that greatness isn’t just about touchdowns or trophies. It’s about showing up, grieving loud if you need to, and letting the world sit with you while you hurt.