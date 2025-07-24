“Rest In Peace”: Troy Aikman, Pat McAfee & NFL Community Mourns WWE Legend’s Tragic Death at 71

He wasn’t just a wrestler – he was the main event. Hulk Hogan turned wrestling into a household obsession, filling arenas, flipping pay-per-view records, and turning body slams into pop culture moments. If you were a kid in the 80s, chances are you tore a shirt in his honor.

News of Hogan’s death at 71 sent shockwaves through the sports world on Thursday. NFL legends like Troy Aikman and Pat McAfee quickly paid tribute. “From a fan to a friend—working with Hulk Hogan for a few years was a thrill and a privilege,” Aikman wrote on Instagram. “He was every bit the showman and entertainer we all grew up watching. Rest in peace, Hulk🙏🏼” McAfee kept it short and signature: “Rest easy, brother.”

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, suffered a cardiac arrest Thursday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Police confirmed there was no foul play. WWE released a statement honoring the Hall of Famer, calling him “one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures” who helped propel the company to global heights. Even with nagging back issues, Hogan stayed busy – co-founding Real American Freestyle Wrestling and working on a bar across from MSG, the site of his WrestleMania I glory. The mustache, the flex and the voice. He was larger than life. Now, he leaves behind a legacy even bigger.

This a developing story!