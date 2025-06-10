Retired Aaron Donald Returns to LA Rams After Showing Jared Verse Who’s the Boss

He’s still the standard—even on the sidelines. Aaron Donald, a four-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, now moves as though pads are still on. And if anyone thought Donald might be drifting away from football, he shut that down quickly. In last year’s interview on 93.7 The Fan, he said, “As far as playing football, I don’t miss it… I don’t even have the passion or excitement to want to play football.” But what he does still love is shaping the game from the outside in.

In retirement, legends often fade or pivot toward commentary or golf. But Donald? He’s already diving deeper into the game and his legacy. Donald’s return to the Rams’ Los Angeles facility comes after news of another icon doing the same. Tom Brady’s TB12 camps have helped teens transform posture into confidence. Now the league is seeing a pattern: elite athletes stepping off the field yet finding new stages to coach, uplift, and mentor. It turns the retirement fade into a new chapter—a legacy loop, where influence never quits.

Then, the announcement arrived via Instagram. The AD99 Foundation, co-founded by Donald and his wife Erica, posted a graphic with Rams branding and camp dates: “Calling all High School Linemen (Classes of 2026–2029) and Middle School Flag Boys & Girls (6th–8th Grade)! Train like a pro… register online”. The camp goes down July 19, 2025, at the Rams facility. Suddenly, retirement scenes turned into coaching schedules—and Donald stepped back into LA as mentor-athlete again. Donald’s ability to lead off the field matches his offensive might on it. His AD99 camp isn’t a PR stunt—it’s an immersive experience.

The Rams’ facility drill fields, combined with Donald’s elite coaching, provide teens with a glimpse into professional play. Donald’s mentorship isn’t new; it’s always been there. Back at Rams practice shortly after retirement, he was seen coaching young D-linemen, praising their effort and technique. Donald’s influence isn’t just in youth football. It extends deep into the community. Just days ago, he helped lead a $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s to the AD99 Foundation, supporting youth development programs in Los Angeles.

By choosing the Rams’ facility as the home for his elite camp, Donald isn’t just showing up—he’s co-signing the culture, reinforcing that LA is still home, and he’s still watching. And these moments were just one chapter of a bigger story…

Jared Verse tests Aaron Donald—and learns fast

It’s the kind of mentorship that stays alive even at home, like last week’s workout with Jared Verse. Donald wasn’t just present; he was in charge. CBS Sports reported he “put through an intense ‘old man retirement workout'” after Verse dared to test him. That led to a viral Twitter post from Verse admitting: “I tried to test a legend… he responded with a workout from hell. Learned my lesson. Respect OG 💯😮‍💨”. Their relationship comes full circle. It all started with a playful back-and-forth online.

During Verse’s interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he took a hilarious shot at the franchise legend and the lightweight Donald moves in his little Instagram posts when asked if he ever gets to work out with him. “No, he don’t want that. He’s not ready for that”, Verse said. “Whenever he’s ready for a workout – I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.” Donald, of course, didn’t let that slide. From his home gym, he fired back: “Somebody put the word out. I’m lookin’ for you, Verse!”.

The back-and-forth was more than just banter. It was a glimpse into the chemistry between a franchise legend and the next defensive cornerstone. Verse entered the league in 2024 with a thunderous rookie season—4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, and DROY honors. When Donald challenged Verse physically, it was less a footnote and more a rite of passage in Rams’ culture. Verse’s public respect shows how deeply Donald’s shadow still stretches.

Aaron Donald isn’t wearing pads anymore, but he’s still holding the line. By returning to the Rams’ facility, launching his elite Lineman camp, and even schooling Jared Verse, he’s proving greatness isn’t just about stats—it’s about passing them on.