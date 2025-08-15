Lions’ Retired DT Ndamukong Suh Warns About the Wrong Game of Life

Former NFL DT Ndamukong Suh‘s life so far has been marked by various peaks and valleys (but mostly peaks). From starting his NFL career with one of the biggest achievements in the field (i.e., being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010) to stepping on then-Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers‘ ankle during his last season with the Detroit Lions (2014), causing major controversy for the same, and then winning Super Bowl LV near the end of his NFL career, he has done and seen it all.

After his five-year-long tenure (2010-2014) as a Lion came to an end, he played for the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles, for three, one, three, and one seasons, respectively. Following a two-season break from football, Suh announced his retirement via X on July 12, 2025, his father’s first death anniversary, noting the latter’s last wish was for him to “let football go” and move on to “the next chapter.” Having quit the sport for good, Suh has been doing a lot with his life lately.

He currently runs a real estate investment and development firm called HMS Developments, hosts a financial literacy-focused podcast called “No Free Lunch,” and provides underprivileged children with education, healthcare, and empowerment through Suh Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife, Katya. He also recently signed a deal with the Jordan Brand and now wears his retirement with pride. Suh is also somewhat active on social media. Evidently, up until this point, the 38-year-old has lived a life filled with various one-of-a-kind experiences, and they have undoubtedly taught him a lot about how the world functions. Recently, Suh took to Instagram to share seven of such valuable lessons and observations from his life, labeling them as “Hot Takes.”

Here are Suh’s Hot Takes, in his own words:

If you can’t manage $1,000, you can’t manage $1,000,000. Most people stay stuck because they act like they’ve learned everything. You don’t rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your habits. Your circle is either compounding your growth or compounding your mistakes. If you need motivation to start, you’ll quit when it gets hard. If you’re waiting to “feel ready” for something, you’ll still be waiting 10 years from now. Your discipline in boring moments will decide your entire future.

Suh also summarized all his Hot Takes into the caption, which read, in part, “Most people are playing the wrong game entirely. They want success without discipline. Money without management. Growth without sacrifice.” And as it seems, these observations aren’t just words; they are blueprints the former Super Bowl champion has used to shape the path of his life. For instance, Suh is particularly known for his wealth management tactics and his passion for sharing that expertise with others.

Ndamukong Suh is keen on raising financial awareness

According to stats, approximately 2% NFL players file for bankruptcy a couple of years into retirement, and about 16% end up going bankrupt 12 years into retirement. But Ndamukong Suh is on a mission to ensure that this never turns out to be the case for anyone. Per Spotrac, Suh earned a whopping $168,165,157 from his 13-season-long NFL career, and he reportedly has a net worth estimated to be $80 million. That said, Suh never just focused on earning money; he also made sure he retained it, mainly through various types of investments. And he isn’t trying to gatekeep his techniques for tackling those big numbers.

Back in 2022, Suh Family Foundation joined hands with Intuit Inc, a software company focused on developing finance management software, to have financial literacy education included in the curriculum of schools in five of America’s most underserved school districts, which include Los Angeles Unified School District, Inglewood Unified School District, Compton Unified School District, Oakland Unified School District, and Dallas Independent School District. And the two organizations executed their plan through workshops that helped them train teachers and teach high school students about financial management. With all that being said, Suh continues to work on his mission to raise wealth management awareness to this day.

His podcast, “No Free Lunch,” aims to raise awareness by interviewing sports people who have made it big. The podcast explores their path to fame as well as how they’ve built a fortune for themselves. Up until now, Suh has had big names like WNBA icon Candace Parker, Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vita Vea, and former NFL QB Jordan Palmer on his show.

So, which of Suh’s seven Hot Takes do you think will stay with you for a long time?