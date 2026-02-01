Retired NFL Star Vernon Davis Breaks Silence on Assault Allegations as Arrest Warrant Issued

Essentials Inside The Story Vernon Davis has come forward to address serious allegations from his past.

The controversy has led to renewed discussion about accountability in pro sports.

Questions are being raised about how such cases are handled in the league.

An arrest warrant has been issued for retired NFL star Vernon Davis, who is now breaking his silence on the serious assault allegations that threaten his reputation. On January 29, TMZ Sports reported that Davis had been accused by an unnamed woman of assault stemming from two alleged incidents that occurred weeks apart in 2025. While the woman has already filed a criminal complaint, Davis recently opened up on the matter.

“I’m aware and saddened by the reporting and look forward to clearing my name,” Vernon Davis wrote in his Instagram post on January 30. “For now. I’m staying focused on my life, my work, and the amazing people and partners who believe in and continue to support me. Your positivity means everything. ♥️ With love, Verny Vern.”

According to TMZ Sports, the criminal complaint filed against Vernon Davis in January 2026 describes an argument that allegedly took place at his home on May 31, 2025. The disagreement between Davis and the unnamed woman reportedly centered on her pregnancy and whether she would have an abortion.

During that confrontation, Davis allegedly threw books and magazines at the woman, but stopped when she pulled out her phone to record him. The woman’s complaint also noted that Davis allegedly offered her $10,000 to have an abortion at that time.

Next, the woman claimed that things between her and Davis heated up again just a week later, on June 7, after she accused him of being dishonest. During that argument, Davis allegedly slapped the unnamed woman and told her “not to question him.”

The woman also claimed that later that same day, she recorded a conversation with the former Super Bowl champ in which he allegedly said, “If I really slapped you, your face would be blue/black.”

She also reported another physical incident with Davis that occurred days before the May 31 dispute. She said that the encounter left her with visible bruises before she knew that she was carrying a child. Ultimately, the woman also revealed that an assault and strangulation case tied to that incident remains open against Davis.

What do we know about the legal case against Vernon Davis?

TMZ Sports recently reported that on January 8, authorities had issued an arrest warrant against Vernon Davis for assault and battery. A court appearance for this case against Davis is further reported to be scheduled for sometime in February. Beyond his public statement on Instagram, Davis has not commented further on the case.

To add context, Davis revealed a personal tragedy last month on the ‘Next Role Show‘ podcast about a devastating short period in his life, during which he lost his mother, brother, and sister. This personal tragedy of Davis’ life had prompted an outpouring of support on social media from fans and even New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Now, the allegations against Davis also sharply contrast with his on-field legacy. After the San Francisco 49ers selected him sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Davis went on to earn two Pro Bowl nods and won a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos as part of their Super Bowl 50 championship run. In a career that spanned from 2006 to 2019, Davis also recorded 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Ever since he retired from the NFL, Vernon Davis has pursued acting and business ventures, shaping a public image that is far from the assault allegations he now faces. His high-profile career has further fueled the public scrutiny as new details about the legal case involving Davis continue to emerge.