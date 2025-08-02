Retired Raiders LB Says Tom Brady Was ‘Scared’ After ‘Lighting Fast’ Encounter 11 Years Ago

Remember when Tom Brady became only the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 150 regular season wins back in 2014? Only Brett Favre (186) and Peyton Manning (169) were ahead of him. It was on September 21, 2014, against the Oakland Raiders. That day, he was all business and guided a 15-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard strike to Gronk, turning a 3-0 into a 10-3 halftime lead. The defense stepped up, Gostkowski nailed three field goals, and Vince Wilfork sealed it with a goal-line pick. But there’s more to that win than we might’ve remembered.

Turns out, someone else remembers it pretty vividly and he’s still not over it. When the Raiders’ official Instagram dropped a few pictures of Tom Brady on the field with the caption “A new TOMorrow”, former linebacker Miles Burris dropped into the comments with a jab that’s been marinating for 11 years.

“Make sure you remind him the time I almost picked him off in 2014 Foxborough on their game-winning drive… He definitely remembers. He was scared to death. I dropped it because of broken fingers etc.” Brady might’ve won that day. But Burris clearly believes he had the GOAT scared even if just for a moment.

It’s the kind of comment that hits different when you remember how short Burris’s NFL career really was. He retired the same year that game happened, after a rollercoaster three-season stretch. He started 15 games in 2012, missed most of 2013 due to injuries, and struggled to find his footing on special teams.

Jason Tarver saw potential, but securing a lasting role on the depth chart was challenging. After his football career ended, Burris shifted directions, taking on small acting roles, including a “gala guest” appearance in James Blondes and a part in A Royal Christmas Ball alongside Tara Reid. Not quite NFL Films, but hey, he got screen time.

And while Burris quietly stepped away from the game, Brady ironically the target of that almost-interception just kept going. Everyone expected him to walk away back in 2017. As Gotham Chopra, American Sports Documentarian, revealed on The Rich Eisen Show, “We thought [2017] was it.” But it wasn’t. Brady extended the script, and Chopra rolled with it, creating Tom vs. Time, the docuseries that gave fans a rare look behind the scenes. So, Brady chose a long encore.

And even now, with ownership in the Raiders, Aces, and Birmingham City, Brady isn’t fully out of game mode. Chopra admitted, “He’s still wired like a competitor.” He holds a 5% ownership stake in the Raiders. In a recent chat with Front Office Sports, Brady shared how his role isn’t just about money. He sees his ownership as “purpose-driven” job… He’s focusing more on culture and impact than just business decisions or bottom lines.

After the Raiders, will the Pats be the next on Tom Brady’s list?

Tom Brady may hold just a 5% ownership stake in the but he’s far from a passive investor. His focus isn’t on managing operations, it’s on the field, where he’s most comfortable. “I think where my expertise fits are actually on the field,” he told Front Office Sports. Though he’s not involved in daily decisions, Brady plays a strategic role. So, he is keeping tabs on team dynamics and ensuring “the players are saying the right thing. [And] the coaches are saying the right thing.”

That influence shows up most in how he supports culture and performance. “I enjoy the process and the product that happens on the field,” Brady explained. His 5% stake valued at $335 million might not give him control, but it gives him access. Like Derek Jeter, who held a minority stake in the Marlins, Brady understands what it means to lead without calling all the shots. “I can play a mentorship role in different ways in a lot of different areas,” he added, emphasizing the quieter but still powerful impact he hopes to have.

That makes you wonder could Brady ever take on a similar role with the Patriots? After all, he once said on The Herd that he would’ve played football his entire life if possible. But while the Raiders offer him a path to stay connected, owning a stake in the Patriots might come with heavier expectations. As The Greg Hill Show pointed out, the fanbase would likely hold him more accountable due to his history with the team. For now, his place with the Raiders offers the balance he’s looking for legacy, purpose, and just enough distance.