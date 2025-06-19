Retired Rival Ditches Loyalty for Aaron Glenn With 1 Exception, Issues Huge Jets Prediction

Aaron Glenn has been on one hell of a ride. And just like every other part of his life’s journey, he has to be thankful to the NY Jets. They are the ones who always got him started. Remember when he played? The New York franchise drafted in the first round (12th overall) pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. In 1996, he set the team record for the longest interception return for a TD from 100 yards. The Jets were the first to hire him as a personnel scout and now as a head coach. However, his rivals aren’t taking this move lightly.

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead retired in April this year. But he also spent time with Glenn during his stint at the New Orleans Saints, when the HC was the defensive backs coach. During the June 18 interview with New York Post Sports, he first revealed his loyalty to Aaron Glenn, but soon ditched it as well. Wait….what?

Yes! While predicting their 2025 results, the OT said, “I’m rooting for him like I root for their success, not against the Dolphins. So I hope they go 16 and two or 15 and two, you know what I mean, I’m really rooting for him. I love him, I love his character.” Ah, we got your point, Armstead!

But unfortunately, perhaps, for Gang Green, even this prediction is huge. They haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2010. And a 15-2 record, per Armstead, means they will be running for the top seed position in the entire AFC. So, that’s really magnificent and doubtful at the same time, given their mostly new build-up, including the coach and the quarterback.

During the same interview, Armstead also showed love for the coach and added, “I was with him in New Orleans for years. I love him, so it’s kind of crazy because he’s going to change my outlook on the Jets.” While the perspective about the New York franchise is already changing, and many people are hoping for a turnaround this season, the retired NFL player didn’t hesitate and gave him advice.

Aaron Glenn receives a word of caution from his rival

In the last 2 seasons, NY Jets have been through some ups and downs. You can call is Aaron Rodgers effect. You know the skyrocketing hopes in 2023 when A-Rod just arrived in New York. But the injury forced him out. The next year, in 2024, the public feud with the HC-QB also ended with their poor 5-12 record.

However, Aaron Glenn aims to change that. The first thing he did was changing the signal caller. The coach brought in Justin Fields from the Steelers. A-Rod pleaded to stay, but to no avail. Those are just baby steps required for their success. They are not aiming for just better results, but more of a culture change.

Trying to explain his position or what he has seen throughout his years in the game, the former Dolphins OT advised the coach, “It’s so many factors into running a successful program, so many things, that’s not even football, like not even X’s and O’s, your training room, the weight room, the nutrition. Yeah, just the just everything in the building like you got to have the front office got to be behind it to give you the right resources and make that investment with bringing in free agents. it’s so many factors.”

With so much eyes on their campaign now, it will be worth-watching how Aaron Glenn handles the pressures. This time, he is the man in charge. And the City of New York never sleeps. So, any move, no matter how stealth, will get caught and reviewed under a microscope.