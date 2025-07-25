Retired WR Plans to Disrupt Roger Goodell’s NFL in Strong Demand From CeeDee Lamb and Co

Once you’ve watched Chad Johnson bust out a Riverdance in the end zone, drop to one knee and propose to a cheerleader mid-game, or flex that iconic gold jacket with “Future HOF 20??” stitched across the back? Yeah, you’d probably get it. The man was never just a wide receiver; he was a show all on his own. And even now, long after the cleats have been shelved, OchoCinco is still finding ways to steal the spotlight. This time? Not with a juke move or touchdown grab, but with a tweet that’s got NFL fans talking like it’s Sunday night all over again.

In a league where touchdown dances are scrutinized like booth reviews in the final two minutes, Chad Johnson’s latest social media pitch to today’s receivers isn’t just brilliant; it’s very, very bold. It might be the most fan-friendly idea the NFL never thought to ask for. Leave it to Chad to stir the pot in the most entertaining way possible. In his recent tweet, Chad made a very…interesting proposition to the NFL receivers.

“We need to implement in‑game fan engagement Week 1… all celebrations should be done with a fan immediately after scoring… if you’re going to get fined, let’s make it an iconic moment. I’ll pay it,” he wrote. This isn’t just Ocho being Ocho; he’s channelling that pure, chaotic joy that makes football what it is.

Picture CeeDee Lamb snagging a game-winner, flipping the ball to a kid in the front row, and lifting them up like Zeke in the Salvation Army bucket. That’s viral in seconds. The NFL might pretend to be all about structure, but deep down, even they know magic like that sells.

And just think about it: Guys like Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Davante Adams? They live for the spotlight. Give them a chance to cook up a fan-involved celebration, and you’ve got a recipe for something unforgettable. Or even historic. historic. In today’s NFL, where moments trend faster than stats stick, this idea is downright genius.

But this should be a proposition to Roger Goodell instead of the receivers. Because of the fines? They are hefty. The NFL’s got a long history of handing out fines—$11K for taunting, $14K for unsportsmanlike antics, sometimes more if props or timing cross a line. Last season alone, the league racked up over $3.2 million in fines, and nearly $420K of that came just from celebrations or gestures that went a little too far. So yeah, Ceedee and Co. might not be too big of fans. But Chad’s taking good care of it.

Chad Johnson’s generous offer isn’t baseless

Chad isn’t just throwing out ideas; he’s backing them up with cash. By offering to pay the fines for players who pull off those fan-involved touchdown celebrations, he’s leaning into the exact persona that made him a legend. This is vintage OchoCinco: turning what the league calls a penalty into a platform.

And let’s be honest, this is his legacy in the Bengals. He racked up fines for just about every celebration in the book: the Riverdance, golfing with the pylon, even fake proposals. In 2009, he took it up a notch, throwing on a sombrero and poncho after a score, earning him a $30K fine in the process.

And of course, he defended himself in the most Chad way possible. “They keep jacking them up, I’ll keep jacking up the celebrations.” The best part? He famously budgeted $100,000 that season just for fines. It was more of a collateral for him than a deterrent.

And he has passed the torch, too. When Ja’Marr Chase brought back one of Chad’s classic Bengals celebrations, Johnson jumped in, saying he’d cover any fine if Chase stayed true to the original moves. In his autobiography, he even laughs off nearly six figures in fines over the years, for everything from playful gestures to swapping his jersey mid-game to “Ochocinco,” which cost him a cool $30K. It’s never been about the money for him.

Chad had his fingerprints all over the way the NFL lightened up on celebrations. He’s said he actually sat down with Roger Goodell and made his case, basically telling him to let the guys have their fun. And he did help ease up the rules, a bit, at least. Maintaining a balance between respect and fun was key.

So when you see literally any other former player tweeting this, you’d laugh it off, saying it’s probably a joke. But when did Chad propose this? You know he means it!