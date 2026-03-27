Rich Gannon, Tim Brown & More Mourn Ex-Raiders Star’s Tragic Passing at 52

Essentials Inside The Story The All-Pro center spent his entire nine-season NFL career with the Raiders

The franchise remembered him as 'league’s top centers over nine seasons with the Raiders'

Post-NFL, he faced significant challenges, including a career-ending steroid violation

In October 2014, an unknown man appeared unannounced at a Special Olympics event at Dublin High School, helping out, cheering for the kids. A parent, Michelle McDonald, recognized him and called her husband, Jerry, who happened to be a beat reporter for the Oakland Raiders. That man was Barret Robbins, the Raiders’ All-Pro center who was now crashing on a friend’s couch. Jerry wrote about his meeting with Robbins, and former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon asked for a contact number from Jerry to reach his old friend. But Robbins hadn’t left one, leaving that door forever closed now.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Barret Robbins passed away at 52. Tim Brown, Robbins’ former Raiders teammate, shared the tragic news on X after getting a call from Robbins’ wife, Marisa.

“It’s with great regret I tell you I just received a call from Marisa Robbins informing me that Raiders All-Pro center Barrett Robbins passed away overnight,” Brown wrote on X. “Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep. Please pray for their girls, his family, and tons of teammates who will be affected by this! It’s unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest Peacefully BR, you deserve it!”

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The game Brown is referring to is notably Super Bowl XXXVII. In the 2002 season, Barret Robbins anchored an offensive line that pushed the Raiders past the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC Championship Game. But the day before the Super Bowl, Robbins vanished for the entire day.

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He resurfaced later that same night, so disoriented that he couldn’t even recognize head coach Bill Callahan. His wife later revealed that he’d spent the day in Tijuana, convinced the Raiders had already won. Callahan pulled him from the roster. Robbins spent a month at the Betty Ford Center and walked away with a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

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Meanwhile, the Raiders lost the Super Bowl 48-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Robbins never heard the end of it from Raiders Nation.

Diagnosed with depression at TCU, Barret was found wandering the team hotel in Denver, even in his second NFL season (1996). He’d also gone missing in the week ahead of the AFC Championship Game of the 2000 season.

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And then followed the Super Bowl XXXVII disaster, where Robbins told HBO’s Real Sports that he had been in a manic episode for the two weeks leading up to the big game. It had been a struggle ever since.

A BALCO steroid violation ended his NFL career in 2004. In 2005, the authorities notably shot him thrice in Miami Beach during a fight. Robbins faced a mu—er charge. Since then, Robbins had struggled with substance abuse, physical altercations, and subsequent arrests, and even served prison time in Florida.

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But when the news of his passing broke, it didn’t just stay in the headlines.

Raider Nation remembers Barret Robbins

Robbins suited up for the Raiders for 9 seasons, his entire NFL career. So when they found out their star had passed away, the Raiders were among the first to offer a formal tribute. They spoke about his career and acknowledged the loss as a family-wide one.

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“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins,” they wrote on X. “Oakland’s second-round draft pick out of TCU in 1995, he was among the league’s top centers over nine seasons with the Raiders, earning First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2002. He played 121 career games with 105 starts, all with the Silver and Black. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Rich Gannon, the quarterback Robbins had protected through Oakland’s best years, also shared his tribute. For Gannon, who’d once tried to reach his old friend and failed, this news hurt very close to home.

“Sad to hear of the passing of my center and former teammate, Barret Robbins,” Gannon wrote on X. “RIP my brother! 🙏🏼”

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Former Kansas City Chiefs center Tim Gruhard, who’d developed a competitor’s bond watching and interacting with Robbins, shared a short tribute as well.

“Loved Barrett. So sorry to hear this,” Gruhard wrote. “We had many great post-game conversations over the years! #centerfraternity.”

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While countless prayers and condolences poured in from Raider Nation, some also remembered that missed Super Bowl. But the Raiders had his episodes on record since 1996, and no intervention came before the 2002 season, only a game-morning fitness check and a last-minute ban. One fan pushed back on that being Robbins’ whole story.

“People always talk about that Super Bowl…” they wrote. “But he was a Pro Bowl, All-Pro center who helped build that team. Respect his full legacy. Rest in peace. Football aside, his journey showed how important it is to take mental health seriously.”

Rich Gannon’s post wasn’t because of what happened in San Diego in January 2003. Tim Brown’s heartfelt tribute wasn’t because of a missed game. When Barret Robbins showed up at Dublin High School in 2015 without an announcement, he was cheering for the kids. That was the full person. The Super Bowl is what the record books hold. But his teammates have always held something far more valuable.