In October 2014, a bulk of the video was filmed in just one day at the “Sport Science” studio out in Burbank, California. That Christmas video featured old clips from the show, like JaVale McGee dunking a cookie into a giant bowl of milk. But among all the entertainment pieces, what turned heads was the appearance of Robert Griffin III. For context, Griffin’s cameo was actually shot right before Colt McCoy’s first start against the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” That video was helped produced by none other than ESPN’s host John Brenkus. But now, after 11 years, today, the world, including the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, is remembering ESPN’s pride.

The untimely death of Sport Science creator and host John Brenkus has shaken the sports world due to depression. But it is time to take a moment and reflect that depression doesn’t discriminate. It’s a fight that many battle silently. Among the many mourning voices was Robert Griffin III, the former NFL quarterback and Brenkus’ favorite.

After the sudden passing of John Brenkus at the age of 53, Robert Griffin III stepped forward with raw emotion on X. With tears in his eyes, he wrote: “Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family 🙏🏾… The man who gave us the Emmy-winning Sport Science lost his battle with depression at the age of 53.”

Brenkus always appreciated Robert Griffin III, who rewrote Baylor’s record books with 4,293 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 699 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns in the NFL. In fact, once, ESPN’s late host admitted, “I think there’s a big upside to RGIII, whether or not it’s with the Redskins. He’s a very, very capable NFL quarterback, and he’s an amazing athlete.” No doubt, Griffin, who boasted a staggering 72.4% completion rate for a 192.31 passer efficiency rating (the highest ever for a Heisman winner), deserved all the respect. Hence, Brenkus celebrated his explosive talent.

That’s the reason Brenkus invited Washington‘s star Robert Griffin III to his Christmas music video project for charity, alongside other sports stars. That video was created with Brenkus’s band, The Brink of Midnight. It also featured athletes like Larry Fitzgerald, Kevin Love, and Vernon Davis. The project’s goal was to raise money for charity for unite4:Good. So, the impact of Brenkus’s work rippled far beyond the studio. And, RGIII remembers the impact of it. He will always be a fan of the departed soul.

Besides, Robert Griffin III, another NFL legend, Marcellus Wiley, paid tribute to John Brenkus. On his X post, the former All-Pro wrote: “RIP

@johnbrenkus_ (prayer and heart emojis).” No doubt, ESPN’s host’s sad demise will also have a heavy impact on Wiley.

Besides Robert Griffin III, John Brenkus also worked with Marcellus Wiley!

John Brenkus had won multiple awards. This included the Emmys for Outstanding Graphic Design (2008) and Outstanding New Approaches in Sports Programming (2009). He was a visionary, being the co-founder of BASE Productions and the brain behind Sports Science, which started in 2007. The show became a staple on ESPN and beyond, with over 1,800 episodes showcasing the physics, biomechanics, and raw data behind the greatest athletes. But behind the spotlight, he fought a silent battle with depression, which he shared with Marcellus Wiley.

Back in 2023, John sat down with Wiley on Brinx TV. That’s when the world heard it straight. In that heartfelt January interview, Brenkus shared, “I tried to take my own life… but my dog saved me.” He further added, “I fell into a very deep depression. I spiralled into a deep, deep depression, and I was flat-out suicidal.” This must have hit hard to Wiley, Robert Griffin III, and to all those who listened to them.

The same year, John Brenkus teamed up with Marcellus Wiley once again, handing him the mic on Never Shut Up. He spoke his heart out for Wiley. “He’s played in the most powerful league, appeared on the most powerful networks, and now he’s building the next big thing with us,” Brenkus said. Wiley, along with Ray Lewis, LaVar Arrington, and NIL content tied to Ohio State, Penn State, and more. They were building a legacy for Brinx TV.

Having worked with the now-departed soul, it was obvious for Wiley to remember him in his tribute. Hence, when the news broke, besides dropping a “RIP” message, Marcellus Wiley also shared: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John… has been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is suffering from depression to seek help.”

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish as well who appeared on Sports Science, shared a tribute: “YOU ARE NEVER ALONE! RIP John 🙏🏽.” The outpouring of grief from legends like Robert Griffin III and Marcellus Wiley reminds us all that mental health matters.