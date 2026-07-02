“RIP, My Brother”: Prayers Pour in from NFL Community as Rams Legend Passes Away at 68

In a shocking blow to the NFL community, legendary Los Angeles Rams cornerback Leroy Irvin passed away on June 2nd, Thursday, at the age of 68. His long-time teammate and friend, former Rams running back Eric Dickerson, broke the news on his Instagram handle, calling Irvin a brother before a Rams legend.

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“Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother, teammate, and Rams legend Leroy Irvin,” Dickerson wrote in a heartfelt tribute alongside a picture of them together. “Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy. Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation. 🙏🏾💙 🐏 #rams #RIPLeroyIrvin”

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The Rams’ official X handle has also issued a tribute for Irvin, sharing their condolences to his family. But no information regarding the cause of Irvin’s passing has been released at the time of writing this.

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Irvin and Dickerson didn’t just share a locker room. They were honored together by the So Cal Rams Booster Club in 2012. Irvin once hired Dickerson’s agent in 1988 during a contract dispute that briefly put him at odds with the team. Their careers ran parallel, and their bond outlasted football. That, combined with Irvin’s off-field presence, is why Dickerson’s tribute hit so close to the Rams Nation.

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Irvin ran the ‘LeRoy Irvin’s Man in the Mirror Foundation,’ focused on helping those on the street. He also led a project named “Field of Hope” aimed at building a football field for orphaned children in Rosarito, Mexico. Back in 2019, he also worked with Rams alumni on athletic training grants for underserved high schools in Los Angeles. And of course, there was the obvious football reason to admire him.

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LeRoy Irvin gave a decade to the Rams after being drafted 70th overall in 1980. He started 104 games for the Rams and 16 for the Detroit Lions in his final NFL season, earned three First-Team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods, and still holds the single-game punt return record with 207 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in 1981.

Now, as Eric Dickerson mourns the loss of his friend, he’s not alone. The NFL community has gathered behind him to line up their own tributes, and the messages from fans hit just as hard as Dickerson’s heartfelt tribute.

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Fans line up to remember LeRoy Irvin

The Rams Nation didn’t take long to show up. Under Dickerson’s post, as well as the Rams’ own tribute, the fans were digging up memories that span decades.

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“He sprinted past defenders and now runs forever in our memories, forever a Rams legend,” a fan wrote.

Another remembered the highlight: “I remember his two punt returns for TDs in the same game against Atlanta… spoke to him at camp practice a couple of years ago… RIP 47.”

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“Great Player,” a fan added, “even Greater Man off the field supporting community needs and connecting people. Condolences to the Irvin family. #LA47.”

One fan even spared a prayer for Dickerson himself, with, “He was the rock on those 80s Rams teams. Sorry Eric for the loss of your friend.”

While people talk about Irvin’s Pro Bowls and that punt record, they often forget the camp visits, the foundation appearances, and the times he showed up when nobody was keeping score. That is what fans are remembering now more than anything else.

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“Wow!!! This is such sad news to hear!” a person wrote. “We had such a tight group of players during the time I spent with the Rams, and Leroy always showed up for ‘work!’. Although he was tuff as hell on the field, off the field he was very nice, funny as hell, and so humble. Love the guys from the mid 80’s! My deepest condolences to Leroy’s family, the Rams players of 85 & 86, and the entire Rams Organization. 💔💙💛”

LeRoy Irvin’s jersey number (47) isn’t retired, and his name isn’t in the Ring of Honor. But the outpouring from fans who remember him as more than a stat line fills that gap better than any accolade or ceremony could.