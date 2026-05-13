“RIP”: NFL Fans Mourn Former Eagles, 49ers & Seahawks Player, Who Passed Away at 75

Essentials Inside The Story The former NFL player was a cornerstone of the San Francisco 49ers' early success

Finished his 13-season career with 418 receptions, 5,106 yards, and 27 touchdowns

He was selected 6th overall in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers grew into a dominant NFL dynasty, but this run didn’t begin until star tight end Charle Young caught the first touchdown pass from Joe Montana in the 1981 postseason. That score pushed for the Niners, as they won the Divisional Round against the New York Giants. Young carried that form into the NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys, adding four more catches, and had another in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, helping the Niners win their first Lombardi Trophy.

35 years later, the NFL world mourns the passing of Charle Young, who died at 75. The 49ers confirmed on Tuesday that they were informed of the NFL legend’s death by his wife, but no cause of death was disclosed.

Young started his football journey in 1970 with the USC Trojans, where he caught 68 passes for 1,090 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also had a team-high 29 receptions in 1972, when he earned All-Conference first-team honors after the National Championship. His NFL career began with the 1973 NFL Draft, where the Philadelphia Eagles selected him sixth overall.

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He played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks across 187 regular-season games with 142 starts. He caught 418 passes for 5,106 yards and 27 touchdowns. Young was named the NFL Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 1973. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 1974 and 1975.

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Young also appeared in 13 postseason games, including two Super Bowls. As a Ram, he was part of Super Bowl XIV and suffered a 31-9 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he finally took a Super Bowl ring home with the 49ers, when San Francisco defeated Cincinnati in 1982.

After this win, Young changed the spelling of his name, which remained a point of confusion throughout his career.

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“People had a problem,” he told reporters, as per The Mercury News. “They thought they had better call me Charlie or Chuck. But Chuck doesn’t fit me, and they didn’t know if they should spell the other one Charlie or Charley. So I decided to find a shorter name that would make it easier for them, and I decided on Charle. Call me Charlie if you want, but spell it Charle.”

As the tragic news of his passing broke, NFL fans poured in their blessings and condolences for the legendary tight end, with many reminiscing about his incredible moments on the gridiron.

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Fans celebrate Eagles and 49ers legend Charle Young after his death

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages for Charle Young. Many supporters looked back at his time in the Red and Gold for the 49ers and shared memories of the first postseason touchdown he caught off Joe Montana, while others remembered his iconic words on playing for San Francisco.

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“Charle Young caught the first playoff TD pass of the #49ers dynasty, an 8-yarder from Joe Montana to open scoring on the divisional round vs Giants in 1981 season,” one fan wrote while another commented, “Nothing can be finer than to be a 49er, diggin’ for gold, in the Super Bowl” -Charle Young, after the 1981 NFC Championship Game Rest in Peace.”

One supporter also reflected on his time as an Eagle by tweeting, Very saddened to hear as a big fan of his early years with my #Eagles from ’73 to ’76… May He Rest In Peace🙏🏾, while another wrote, “So sorry to hear about this. He was one of my favorite players when he was on the Eagles.”

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Another fan commented about his time with the Trojans as he shared, “One of the best USC players to ever wear the uniform.”

Charle Young’s legacy will never be forgotten. From his college days at USC to his Super Bowl triumph with the 49ers, he left his mark on everyone who watched him play. The outpouring of tributes from fans across the world is a true reflection of the player and person he was. Rest in peace, Charle Young.