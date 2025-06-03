“RIP”: NFL World Mourns With Ex-Packers & Bengals Star After College Athlete Son’s Passing

In a home where CFL highlight reels and football jerseys told the tale of a Hall of Famer, Chase Stegall’s career was defined by his corner kicks and cleats. The son of legendary Winnipeg Blue Bombers and long-time CFL on TSN analyst Milt Stegall, Chase wasn’t trying to follow in his father’s footsteps. Rather, he was building something uniquely his. Chase, a DePaul University Division I athlete, dedicated his life to soccer, not for the attention, but for the passion of the game and the bonds it built. “He’s in better shape and faster than me now,” Milt once said, with a proud smile that only a father could have when witnessing his son outdo him, not in fame but in heart.

Chase had an abundance of it. As per his remarks on DePaul’s Blue Demons website, he was a resilient, intellectual young guy who experienced more in his brief life than many people do in decades. He described how a sudden seizure during his freshman year was the turning point in his life. “I can’t tell you exactly what happened. All I know is that I had a seizure. And all I remember is waking up in the hospital. But when I opened my eyes, there was Mark Plotkin, my head soccer coach, standing next to me. He stayed there for hours with me.”

Surrounded by teammates and a coach who never left his side, that moment solidified something more profound than athletics or scholarship. Chase wrote, “Knowing that my head coach and teammates cared about me that much was the moment I knew that DePaul was the right place for me…I knew nothing would compare to the family I had found here.” The Stegall family, DePaul University, and the larger sports community now mourn that bright light extinguished far too soon.

Chase Stegall passed away unexpectedly early on Monday. He was just 20 years old. DePaul Athletics confirmed the devastating news: “We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend.” The institution said his memory will always be a part of the Blue Demon family and promised to help his family and teammates in the days ahead. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University.”

Chase was a player, a mentor, a motivator, a brother and a son. A student-athlete who fought through injuries and a redshirt season to secure his status and leave an impression, not through numbers, but by presence. He wrote, “I had a redshirt season due to my injury, which was incredibly frustrating…It was a learning experience that made me appreciate the game even more and reminded me how much I loved playing soccer. Despite the setbacks, I never considered leaving DePaul.” His perseverance paid off. When Chase scored his first goal in college, he remembers the rush of excitement he felt as the ball struck the net and his teammates gathered around him to celebrate. It was the result of everything he had battled to get back.

And he didn’t let the incident define him. Particularly for his younger teammates and his 16-year-old brother, whom he proudly mentored. Chase emerged as a leader both inside and outside of the locker room. “I want to make sure he’s prepared for the world he’s about to enter and that he has the right mindset and focus to succeed,” Chase wrote. He had plans. Big ones. To keep influencing people’s lives, not just in games.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) also paid tribute, with Commissioner Stewart Johnston releasing a heartfelt statement that underscored the depth of the loss. “It’s difficult to imagine a more devastating tragedy than the loss of a young son or daughter,” Johnston wrote. “The hearts of everyone in the CFL, and our legion of fans, go out to our dear friend Milt Stegall and the entire Stegall family upon news of the sudden passing of his son Chase Stegall.” He went on to note that Chase, a soccer player at DePaul University, “is already being remembered as a gifted athlete, a kindhearted friend and someone who had a positive effect on all who knew him—qualities synonymous with the Stegall name here in Canada.”

NFL world unites in grief after sudden loss of Milt Stegall’s son

Milt Stegall, who had a brief NFL journey with the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. And who is respected by virtue of your name. But on this particular day, the focus was on fatherhood and loss. The football community, including DePaul students, NFL fans, and CFL lifers, paused to mourn as news of Chase’s passing spread. Every pause was followed by a post, a prayer, or a time for introspection. Farhan Lalji of TSN posted, “Just gut-wrenching news. Milt & I shared many conversations about Chase while he was being recruited & I remember how proud he was when he accepted his ⚽️ scholarship to DePaul. My thoughts & prayers go out to my teammate and his family🙏🏽”

Every family photo, every sideline grin, and every interaction Milt had showed that pride. @BirdieBittern on X: “RIP Age 20 Died unexpectedly Chase Stegall, son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hockey, Milt Stegall.” The facts were straightforward and heartbreaking. The cause of death was yet unknown. However, waves of sympathy emerged from everywhere. Vectom (@Osbournegreen) also posted, “Son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers hall of famer Milt Stegall dies suddenly. Chase was finishing his sophomore season on the men’s soccer team at DePaul University. Chase Stegall was only 20 years old. There are no details yet as to what caused his death.”

The heartbreak was universal. The response was immediate and intimate, ranging from younger audiences who recognised Milt as a dynamic TSN panellist to more seasoned fans who recalled his toe-taps in the CFL end zones. As one fan wrote, “@JayOnrait Deepest condolences to Milt Stegall and his family. Arguably the best Wide Receiver in CFL history. This just has to be devastating. RIP Chase. Tragic news.”

Others recognized this as more than a sports story, this was about community. About virtually standing by the side of a grieving father. As another wrote, “My thoughts are with the Stegall Family and Chase’s friends. Many communities, including The #CFL, and I are very, very devastated about this sudden loss.”

Chase wasn’t a celebrity. He wasn’t a first-round draft pick. But he was someone, and affected a lot more people than he probably ever realised. He was important to those who knew him. He said, “I want to be a positive influence on my teammates, especially the younger players. I want to show them what it means to be a dedicated and committed athlete and help them navigate the challenges of college sports.” And he did. Even now. Perhaps this is why his memory endures in the hearts of those who loved him.