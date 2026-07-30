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“RIP”: Prayers Pour in from Chargers Owner & San Diego Mayor as Billy Ray Smith Dies After Struggles With CTE

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 30, 2026 | 11:56 AM EDT

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“RIP”: Prayers Pour in from Chargers Owner & San Diego Mayor as Billy Ray Smith Dies After Struggles With CTE

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 30, 2026 | 11:56 AM EDT

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A day when most of the NFL world was waiting for training camp updates, shocking news stunned the world. Billy Ray Smith, who played with the San Diego Chargers throughout his NFL career, passed away at 64.

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Smith’s family released a statement on Wednesday, June 29, informing everyone about the demise of Billy Ray Smith Sr.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength,” the statement said.

Billy Ray Smith started his NFL journey in 1983, when he entered the NFL as a two-time unanimous All-American defensive end from the University of Arkansas. Smith dedicated his decade-long career (1983–1992) as a linebacker to the San Diego Chargers. During his tenure, he recorded 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 14 fumble recoveries across 126 games.

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Smith’s peak performance came between 1986 and 1989, when he was the focal point of the Chargers’ defense. During these four years, he racked up 22.5 sacks and forced numerous turnovers. His performance in 1986 was a standout, where he recorded a career-high 11.0 sacks.

Even in his final NFL season in 1992, Billy Ray Smith helped anchor the defense that led the Chargers to an 11-5 record, winning the AFC West divisional title and ending a decade-long playoff drought. By the end of his career, Smith’s impact was so profound that he was voted onto the Chargers 50th Anniversary Team in 2009.

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The Chargers owner, Dean Spanos, shared a heartfelt message after hearing about the former player’s demise.

“He was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into. Infectious laughter…Hard to accept. That’s how I feel right now, and I know I’m not alone,” the statement read.

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Todd Gloria, the Mayor of San Diego, also acknowledged the contribution Smith once made when he played for their city’s football team.

“Billy Ray Smith was more than a legendary Charger. As a broadcaster and philanthropist, he became a beloved San Diegan. Our city mourns his passing and sends heartfelt condolences to Kimberly, their family, friends, and the many fans whose lives he touched. Godspeed, BR,” Mayor Gloria wrote on X.

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While Smith may have left the world, his legacy with the Chargers will be remembered for years to come.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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Antra Koul

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