Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence on Family Plans With GF Camille Kostek After Nearly 13 Years Together

It all began with a passing number and a connection that neither Rob Gronkowski nor Camille Kostek could have predicted would last this long. From a New England Patriots cheerleader and an NFL star crossing paths to becoming one of the most famous couples, their relationship has been through thick and thin. Now, Gronkowski opened up about the future plans for his love life.

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Speaking about his love life, Rob Gronkowski said on the Glass Half Full podcast, “Oh, I have been settled down for sure in that sense. I believe in marriage for sure, definitely. I mean, we’re just going with the flow. I basically am married. We work, we operate like that.”

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Gronkowski expressed how he felt married to Kostek even without walking down the aisle. The couple first met in 2013 at a charity event when she was a Patriots cheerleader, and he was playing for the franchise. Their relationship became public in 2015, and the couple has been together through his NFL career, retirement, and transition into sports broadcasting.

Gronkowski shared his opinions regarding family planning. He not only wants to be remembered as a great football player but as a father too.

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“I would like 2, maximum 3 [kids]. At least 1 boy. I don’t whatever. Give me girls too, but if I have a, I just need one of them as boys.”

When Craig Melvin asked whether his longtime girlfriend had been consulted about their future family, the former tight end responded, “Oh yeah, we’re all in. There’s no doubt about it.”

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Together, his comments paint a picture of a couple that has discussed its future, even if it has not announced a wedding date. Gronkowski also mentioned how his brothers had kids, and Kostek loved being around them.

“I see her with all of my nephews and her nephew as well, and she’s like number one parent for sure. And with our dog, she’s phenomenal. Like how much cares and how much detail goes in, like, it couldn’t be a better situation when it does happen.”

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Kostek has built her own high-profile career as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and throughout these years, she has been supportive of the NFL star. Gronkowski appreciated her for standing beside him through his professional highs and lows, which also included his rehabilitation from injuries.

According to PEOPLE, Kostek has also said she isn’t stressed about the proposal, knowing that they already live, work, and travel together. She also described past pressure from others in the NFL world who questioned why there was no ring. But she believes everybody has their own journey.

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Since leaving the field, the four-time Super Bowl champion has now stayed busy as a television analyst and media figure, which gives him and Kostek plenty to juggle. Still, the way he talks about his personal life shows his priorities. Whether or not a wedding or children are on the immediate calendar, he is not ruling out marriage.

But he and Kostek are setting their own pace, and after nearly a decade together, they are comfortable doing it that way.