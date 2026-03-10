Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Logan Paul for Canceling Le’Veon Bell Fight; Issues Direct Challenge

With the offseason heating up, YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler Logan Paul has grabbed the attention of NFL fans after stating, “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match.” With the gauntlet thrown, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell accepted the challenge, after which Paul quickly rescinded, citing concerns from the WWE. Addressing this decision, New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has slammed Paul during an appearance on the Up & Adams show.

“I just feel like he backed out, and that was just his excuse, like he should have just come out and said, ‘Actually, I don’t want to do it’,” Gronkowski said. “But instead he had backup and then he puts the call online. Hey, look, I can’t do it because WWE said I can’t do it, like that’s the biggest c*** of all time. I mean, you don’t just call people out, and then it happens. And then you back out like that, just shows that he’s a flake.”

This response comes as Logan Paul issued a tweet rescinding his challenge after agreeing to a boxing match with Le’Veon Bell for $1 million. After Bell retired, defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko joined the conversation, showing willingness to a bout. On Sunday, the social media star updated X to say the fights were canceled. He then made it clear that it wasn’t his choice, and his “bosses” in WWE were not comfortable with him risking injury.

“Welp. The bosses called,” Paul tweeted.”Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retire di’m going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix @WWE.”

These interactions aren’t new for Logan Paul, as he has built a career at the intersection of entertainment and combat sports. After becoming famous from his YouTube channel, Paul transitioned into celebrity boxing as he first fought fellow YouTuber KSI in a bout that garnered global attention on social media. Since then, leveraging his massive social media following, he has fought several retired fighters like MMA star Dillon Danis and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

After these endeavors, Logan Paul joined the WWE, making his in-ring debut in 2022, and has since been one of the biggest stars in the promotion. However, his beef with NFL players started after a recent disagreement with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who expressed his belief that NFL players are better athletes than pro wrestlers.

Imago February 7, 2026, San Francisco, California, US: LOGAN PAUL arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco,, California, USA – 07 FEB 2026 San Francisco US PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc208 20260207_aap_c208_084 Copyright: xGregxChowx

Although Logan Paul’s fight with Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko has been called off, the WWE star received a new challenge from his new foe, Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski challenges Logan Paul to a fight

The upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 may not end up being a normal celebrity game in Los Angeles, with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski issuing an open challenge to Logan Paul. Both Gronk and Paul are set to compete in a flag football event organized by Fanatics and Tom Brady, which includes star athletes like Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, and Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

However, amidst his recent comments about NFL players and his decision to call off bouts with Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko, Logan Paul took a shot at Rob Gronkowski for not getting involved when he fought the Patriots legend’s brothers in a boxing ring. While Gronk explained he was playing in the NFL and hence couldn’t fight Paul then, he threw an open challenge to the WWE star ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I’m down to throw it down on the field, and even throw my fists,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams show. “Just go at it. All-out brawl on the football field. I don’t care it’s flag football and it’s a family event. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me right there and then in the flag football game.”

With tempers already flaring, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic may receive a massive viewership, maybe not for footballing reasons, but for something completely different, with Rob Gronkowski and Logan Paul already going at each other.