Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Catch Attention With Special 4th of July Announcement

Who knew the hoodie and the party animal would become one of the most iconic duos in NFL history? But as Rob Gronkowski told it on Dudes on Dudes, back in April, it didn’t start all glitter and Lombardis. Early in his career, Bill Belichick made sure to check the rising star’s ego, in classic Belichick fashion. “He puts that little clip up on the screen the next day, and he makes an example out of me,” Gronk recalled. “‘You’re telling everyone it takes ten guys to tackle you, how about you just shut the f up?’” One-liner. Film session. The whole Pats team cracked up.

That moment stuck. Julian Edelman chimed in too, saying, “That was his way of getting at you… He would humble you through your play, through facts.” Seventeen touchdowns later, he set the single-season record for tight ends. Belichick knew exactly which buttons to push. But we shared that for laughs and also to remind you why Dudes on Dudes is becoming football’s favorite podcast. Because now, that dynasty chemistry between Jules and Gronk, that won them rings is alive behind the mic.

Their podcast, Dudes on Dudes, is as unfiltered and entertaining as you’d expect. “Julian already had his podcast, so Julian was experienced… He takes the whole load of the podcast,” Gronk said. The roles might have flipped, but the energy’s the same—one guy throws the passes, the other spikes the takes. And heading into the 4th of July celebrations, just on the eve of the day, both Edelman and Gronk took to the official Instagram of their podcast and shared that the duo is taking a (very deserved) week‑long break in celebration of American Independence Day.

Maybe another massive Gronk party is around the corner as well? The duo shared a warm message with the fans, as the team wrote below their video, “An early Happy 4th of July message from @edelman11 and @gronk 🇺🇸🎆 We’ll see you dudes next week!” In the video, Edelman said, “Happy 4th of July. The best country in the world by a million. We gotta take the week off, to celebrate it.” And Gronkowski followed him with, “Sorry, no episode this week. Have a great, happy 4th of July. Take care, to the Nuthouse fans, take care, to the ‘Dudes On Dudes’ fans. We love you, we appreciate you, have a happy 4th of July, even though there’s no show this week.”

And while Dudes on Dudes highlights his playful persona and deep-rooted friendship with Julian Edelman, there’s another spotlight Gronkowski has embraced; one that takes him far from podcast microphones as he ventures into the world of magazine spreads and high-profile collaborations.

Rob Gronkowski heads into the world of modelling

Beyond football talks and appearances on podcasts, Gronk’s post-NFL career has rather opened a modeling playbook that has been shaped not only by his innate swagger but by an unlikely muse: his long-time partner, SI Swimsuit star Camille Kostek, whose rise in fashion has inspired and amplified his shift into the style spotlight. Now their 10-year-long journey together has entered a new phase where the couple aims to stay true to themselves.

In early June, Kostek unveiled her latest endeavor, the Camille Collection Resorts. The debut featured some vibrant resort wear, including some lavish red and ice-blue bikini tops. And in another surprise, her partner, Gronkowski, also announced that he is stepping into the fashion scene, modeling in the men’s swim shorts from the collection. Kostek announced Gronk’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “Debuting for the first time ever, Camille Collection Resorts. You know we’re getting red and ice blue, I have a bikini top. And also, Rob will debut one of the men’s shorts.”

And his response? You expected it right, the classic Rob Gronkowski humor on display. Rob said, “Just woke up in my swim shorts.” And in another story, he said, “Wait till the end. My modeling career just started! ” And perhaps he has taken it seriously. The four-time Super Bowl champion has graced the covers of prestigious magazines such as GQ, Sports Illustrated’s The Body Issue, and Espresso Magazine. A memorable appearance came when GQ showed him in leopard-print boxer briefs, laughing about “the miracles of the world” and showcasing a carefree confidence that reads as much like style as sport.

“Confidence isn’t cocky, it’s necessary… I’m not just in the game, I change it.” Gronk once said, talking about his new lifestyle. So what’s next in the ever-unpredictable life of the newly turned model? Only he can tell, and we can watch in awe.