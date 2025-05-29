Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Give Big Honor to $30M Ravens Star

We’ve had enough Mount Rushmore lists. Best QBs, best head coaches, and whatnot! We hope you’re not bored with it because there’s another one. This time, it’s about the NFL, especially the power runners in the NFL. The builders? Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The inherent question that would arise is whose faces will they carve on the rock and immortalize?

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman discussed a similar topic during their recent podcast. They wondered about which power runners would be on Mount Rushmore if it were running back specific and even came up with a list. It was Julian Edelman who came up with the question and asked, “Who’s the Mount Rushmore of power runners?” First up on the list was Gronk’s first choice, “Mike Alstott,” former Bucs RB and fullback who had over 5,000 yards and 58 TDs. Whereas Edelman’s first pick was “John Riggins.” The former Commanders player recorded 13,435 combined net yards and 116 touchdowns by rushing and receiving. Some of the best-ever figures.

Gronk’s second pick was “Larry Csonka,” another ‘vintage’ player. Csonka had dominated during the early 70s as part of the Miami Dolphins. He joined the Giants in 1976 but returned to the Dolphins for one last season. Throughout his star-studded career, he recorded more than 8,000 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns. Next on Edelman’s list was “Brandon Jacobs,” the two-time Super Bowl winner who spent the majority of his career with the Giants. Another player that Edelman got on the list was “Payton Hillis for that one year.” Referring to his career-best year in 2010, when he recorded 1,137 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gronk also remembered that Hillis was “on the cover of Madden for a year.”

Another player who was on the duo’s list was Jim Brown. “I mean, Jim Brown was a f***ing power runner. If you watch him, like, he was the biggest, fastest man on the goddamn field. I remember him punishing people,” said Julian Edelman while talking of his brute strength and ungodly speed. Brown was not just a 2-time MVP who retired at his prime at the age of 30 with 12,312 yards and 126 touchdowns; he was also quite the movie star. While being a civil rights activist at the same time.

Their last addition was the current Ravens star, Derrick Henry. Henry joined the Ravens in 2024 and has now extended his contract with the team. In fact, he has the biggest contract ever given to an RB over the age of 30. This was the result of the 2024 season, where he recorded 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing. Talk about being rewarded nicely.

Ravens reward Henry with massive extension

Just a couple of years ago, there was growing frustration within the running back community. After all, they were not getting paid fairly. Despite playing in one of the most important positions on the field, theirs was a position that was consistently devalued. With a franchise tag of less than $11 million, players were tired of the treatment. That was when players like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and many others protested the pay disparity. The results? Right in front of you.

It was just a few days ago that the Ravens extended Derrick Henry’s contract. Henry did not just sign an extension. He signed the extension. The contract is worth $30 million and has $25 million as guaranteed. Making this extension the biggest for any RB above the age of 30, with Henry now being 31. Henry even sent out a message in a video posted by the Baltimore Ravens on X. In the video, Henry can be seen saying, “What up flock? Derrick Henry here. Just re-signed. Excited to get back to work. Let’s get to it.”

With Henry now being the latest addition to the list of RBs signing huge contracts. It appears that the teams are now appreciating the efforts of the running backs. While the protests did play a part in increasing the contract prices, it was the players who showed up and proved that they deserved it. Credit where credit is due.