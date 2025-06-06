Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Share Wild Theory on Bill Belichick’s NHL Trade Decision

It’s a wild ride when our NFL stars show up for sports outside of football. It’s a testament to how rooted these guys are to their city. From the NBA to the WNBA and the NHL. Cameras always find veteran footballers courtside or rinkside cheering on their home teams. So when Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman set out to discuss their favorites among the NHL players, no one was surprised. But what surprised people the most was a rather out-of-the-box theory Edelman dropped on the podcast about a former Boston star.

Going back to the 2010 NHL entry draft, Tyler Seguin was an undeniable first-rounder. The Boston Bruins hadn’t reached the finals for almost two decades at that point. And their new rookie star led them all the way to the Stanley Cup in his first year in a victory against the Vancouver Canucks. But as two more seasons went by, cracks began to show in his relationship with the Bruins. Then, in 2013, Tyler Seguin became a part of a massive trade that sent him to the Dallas Stars. And now, as per Julian Edelman, the legendary Bill Belichick may have had something to do with it.

On the latest Dudes on Dudes podcast, the two veterans discussed the NHL. And among the players, they remembered their time with Tyler Seguin most fondly. Julian Edelman touted him as the “heartthrob of Boston” during Seguin’s time with the Boston Bruins. He also praised Seguin’s signature slapshots on the rink. Tracking his career trajectory, Gronk even called Seguin “One of the best NHL players out there.” Edelman also remembered his time with Gronk and the Patriots and said, “we used to go out together, all three of us. We’d go to the local place. – He was such a cool dude.” But here’s where it gets interesting. As Julian added, “We were having too much fun. I think coach Belichick had him traded because he was influencing us. – Like, they said, ‘we gotta get him out for all the sports.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules (@dudesondudes) Expand Post

Julian Edelman defended Tyler Seguin, saying he “just liked to have a good time.” And it looks like they were simply joking about Bill Belichick having anything to do with Tyler Seguin’s trade. But it’s interesting to note that back at that time, there were a lot of rumors swirling around the Seguin trade saga. A lot of people thought the Bruins weren’t happy with Seguin’s “hard-partying lifestyle.” Edelman and Gronk, on the other hand, also have a well-established flair as party animals. Bill Belichick may or may not have anything to do with Seguin’s trade to the Dallas Stars, but the two former Patriots stars caught strays from Belichick from time to time. Especially because of their parties going viral.

Gronk and Edelman’s parties got them in trouble with Belichick

From his iconic dance-off against Travis Kelce to throwing a challenge to the Colts right at the heart of Indianapolis, Rob Gronkowski has never shied away from anything. Especially if that something is a party. With trusted Julian Edelman right by his side, the yearly Gronk Beach parties are also nothing short of legendary. But sometime back in 2016, the two former Patriots’ antics went viral on camera. And head coach at that time, Bill Belichick, wasn’t having any of it. As the two remembered it, they were having a blast on Nantucket Island celebrating Memorial Day. But add Edelman and Gronk with dancing and drinks, and you can see how things could go south really quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rob Gronkowski remembers clearly as he recalled. “We were on a golf cart, we were in the back, Julian and I doing our thing, and the golf cart lifted up in the air, the front tyres, and we landed on the ground.” Naturally, that clip went viral and caught the eyes of Bill Belichick. So when the OTAs came around and the coach had the two players in sight, he let it rip. So what happened? “3 days later, we go to whatever OTAs running routes, and Bill came up to us, – we were sweating all over the place, ‘get all that f—— s— out of your system. I saw you two idiots this weekend, you guys are f——- fools.’” Bill Belichick has never been one to mince words, especially when he found his players goofing around. Even after almost a decade, this is an incident that still gives Gronk nightmares.

Since they retired from the NFL, both Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have taken their partying up several levels. Even coach Belichick showed up briefly for one of Gronk’s parties once. With every single appearance churning out headlines, we can only imagine what the next major event for Gronk and Edelman will be.