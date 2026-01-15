Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Shares Honest Thoughts on Mike Tomlin Potentially Joining FOX

Essentials Inside The Story Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman addressed Mike Tomlin’s future after leaving Pittsburgh.

Their remarks echoed wider media talk linking Tomlin to FOX discussions.

The timing adds intrigue as networks reshuffle amid coaching-cycle fallout.

Since stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, speculation has swirled around what Mike Tomlin’s next move might be. While he could resurface with another team as a head coach, a different path has also entered the conversation. New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman recently floated the idea of Tomlin transitioning into broadcasting, sparking fresh buzz about an unexpected next chapter for the veteran coach.

“He can probably get a job anywhere on television, no matter who it’s with,” Edelman said during a recent episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast. “If it’s with Fox, CBS, if it’s with one of the streaming networks now, I mean, he’s going to be in high demand. It’s Mike Tomlin. He’s got personality. He knows his stuff. Uh, and he great dude overall.”

And Edelman is right, as there’s a plethora of broadcasters and streaming platforms showcasing the NFL and everyone one of them would love to have Mike Tomlin on their roster. Further, if he goes on to join Fox’s broadcast roster, he could join fellow Steelers icons like Terry Bradshaw and James Harrison, who are already part of the network.

Unlike Julian Edelman, his New England teammate Rob Gronkowski had some doubts about the idea of Tomlin taking the TV route before extending him an invitation to join the NFL on FOX crew.

“If he chooses to go the TV route, then yes, that means he likes TV,” Gronkowski said. “But he’s a kind of low-key guy. You know, he has some great, you know, quotes every once in a while, but overall, I see him being a more low-key guy. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if he doesn’t go down that route either. I would love to see him on TV. He got to come work for Fox. That’d be fun.”

Gronk’s assumption that Tomlin is a low-profile person could be true, but no football fan can deny the wit and humor of the former Steelers’ coach that reflected through his iconic “Tomlinisms.” Lines like “If my aunt had male parts, she’d be my uncle” or “Don’t blink. If you’re a blinker, cut your eyelids off” are immortalized in gridiron lore and would be incredible for any broadcaster.

As these discussions about a broadcasting career continue to brew, a league insider has revealed that Mike Tomlin could soon be replacing a fellow legendary head coach on a major network.

Who are the favorites to land Mike Tomlin as a broadcaster?

According to veteran journalist Andrew Marchand, Mike Tomlin could soon be seen as part of the FOX broadcast crew, with the network emerging as the favorite to sign the Steelers coach after his 19-year run in Pittsburgh.

“Fox is considered the favorite, as it has not filled Jimmy Johnson’s seat on Fox’s NFL studio show following Johnson’s retirement,” Marchand wrote. “Fox NFL Sunday, featuring Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, has a top-line resume requirement – Must be a Hall of Famer or future Hall of Famer. While we are not here to argue if Tomlin belongs in Canton or not, he qualifies for what Fox seeks, and the network would have interest, according to sources.”

While this could emerge as the next chapter in Tomlin’s legendary career, it would certainly be an interesting change for NFL fans who have only seen the 53-year-old on the sideline coaching the Steelers.