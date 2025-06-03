Rob Gronkowski Makes Drastic Sacrifice Without Second Thought Days After Announcing Next Career Move

Rob Gronkowski knows how to leave an impact. Whether it be on the field as a tight end or off the field as a philanthropist, he knows how to support others. Gronk’s philanthropy shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone because of the charity he has done through the years. He even has his own foundation, the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, through which he donates millions to children, builds playgrounds for everyone to play, and even supports military families. Even recently, Rob held a charity pickleball tournament through his foundation.

Another charity that is very close to Gronk’s heart is the ‘One Mission Buzz Off‘. This charity focuses on raising funds and spreading awareness for children suffering from cancer. This charity, however, isn’t like every other. As part of showing solidarity with children suffering from cancer, a part of this charity also involves holding charity events annually where people come and buzz their hair off. Just like the name suggests. As for Gronk, he is a regular at attending their events and even going bald.

In an Instagram post shared by Gronk, he boasted about getting his hair cut the 9th time. Posting a photo with Mateo, Gronk wrote, “9th time getting my hair buzzed off to support @onemissionofficial, always smooth!! Always good to see my buddy Mateo!!#Doitforthekids” showing his commitment to the cause. This year’s event minimum fundraising requirement is that adults must raise at least $350, while children aged 17 or younger must raise $200. It is also to be noted that each participant must meet their goal on their personal fundraising page by 11:59 PM on June 8, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

Gronk has been a part of this charity for a long time, even attending their 10th event with fellow Patriots players back in 2019. On being asked why he cuts his hair every time during the 2019 event, he said, “Kids fighting cancer don’t have a choice when they lose their hair. So, I figured I’d join them and show my support.” Earlier this year, Rob had put up an Instagram story, promoting the June 1 event. That was the first time that he had posed with Mateo while wearing a grey shirt reading “No One Fights Alone”.



As Gronk changes his look for the 9th time, everyone is talking about him and praising him for his charity. However, hair is not the only thing that the former Patriot has changed. And this change is one that everyone is excited for and one that no one ever expected.

Rob Gronkowski undergoes a career change

Rob Gronkowski seems to be a man of many talents. After retiring in 2022, he has been very active with his ‘extracurricular activities’. Be it his involvement in the world of philanthropy through his charity events, or running a podcast with Julian Edelman. Gronk is somehow everywhere and doing everything. So it is no surprise that he adds another feather to his hat.

Camille Kostek, an American model and Gronk’s partner, recently debuted her latest endeavor, ‘The Camille Collection Resorts’. Through this, not only has she launched vibrant resort wear but also the modeling career of her partner. Yes, you heard that right. Gronk is entering the world of modeling by modeling for men’s swim shorts from the collection. Gronk made the big reveal by making a hilarious entry in Kostek’s video.

He said, “Just woke up in my swim shorts,” while walking into the frame when Kostek was shooting her collection video. Gronk also uploaded this video to his Instagram story and, in typical Gronk fashion, announced, “Wait till the end. My modeling career just started!” Camille, on the other hand, also expressed her excitement over the new project. “Debuting for the first time ever, Camille Collection Resorts. You know we’re getting red and ice blue, I have a bikini top. And also, Rob will debut one of the men’s shorts,” she said while talking about her new collection. Signalling, hopefully, the first of many modeling gigs for our dear Gronk.