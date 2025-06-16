Rob Gronkowski & Patriots Legend Gave Bill Belichick a Tough Ultimatum After Major Disrespect

One year during the decorated period of domination by Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots in the NFL is often overlooked and underrated. A season that hinged on unwavering loyalty and leadership, it was the same year when Rob Gronkowski was rumored to be traded for draft picks, and he threatened Belichick and the Patriots with an ultimatum: “trade me … and I’m done.”

In that spring of 2018, the Patriots were seriously considering picking a few draft picks in exchange for Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions. However, after a period of resistance, Belichick relented, restructuring Gronk’s deal (adding $4.3M in incentives) to keep his superstar close. And why wouldn’t he? Rob’s stats in 2018 were amazing, to say the least, underlining both his importance and his grit. He recorded 47 receptions for 682 yards and 3 touchdowns during the regular season. In Super Bowl LIII, he posted 87 receiving yards, setting Super Bowl records for a tight end—catching 6 passes and delivering the key fourth-quarter play that helped seal the Patriots’ 13–3 victory.

While talking on the ‘Dudes on Dudes’ podcast hosted by Patriots legend Julian Edelman and Gronk himself, the four-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots talked about the move to Detroit that almost happened. While asking their guest and former teammate Matthew Slater if he had been in such an issue with Belichick, Gronk revealed, “Was there ever a time in your career where you and coach were kinda butting heads, you were a free agent and you almost left? I’ll tell you my time! He traded me! I said, ‘No coach! I’m a Patriot man. I’m going down as a patriot. You’re not sending me to Detroit.”

What followed was the two other legends of New England, Slater and Edelman, had similar stories, too. Gronk pointed at Edelman and said, “You almost went to the Giants.” To which the legendary wide receiver, while confirming the possibility of moving to the New York Giants, replied, “I almost went to the Giants.” And Gronkowski’s reaction? Quite understandably, he said, “Thank God you didn’t go to the Giants.”

Matthew Slater further added to their conversation, revealing, “In 2017, my contract was up at the end of the year. You know the negotiations weren’t going great. I told my agent at that point, once I saw how the negotiations were going, I said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have to look to get out of here.’ I went down to Pittsburgh, took a visit there. Really enjoyed Pittsburgh, really enjoyed my time there. And when I was in the airport on the way back, I got a call from Bill, and he’s like ‘what’s going on? I thought we were good, I thought we were on the same page.’ And I was like, ‘Coach, we’re not on the same page,’ and thankfully we were able to work through it. Ended up finishing my career there. Then next year, we won the Super Bowl, so I’m glad I didn’t leave!”

What united Rob Gronkowski, Edelman, and Slater was a shared mindset: the set of key veterans believed they defined the Patriots and didn’t just play for them. Their readiness to either walk away or force temporary negotiations wasn’t an act of rebellion but rather a belief in their unique role and a hope for recognition.

As the three Patriots sat together, it was inevitable that some crisp stories had to come out. And with that gist in mind, Slater revealed what happened when he first met Belichick after arriving in New England in 2008.

Matthew Slater reveals his first interaction with Bill Belichick

While sitting down with his former teammates, legendary wide receiver Matthew Slater turned back the clock to recount one of the most pivotal days in his illustrious NFL career. In his sixteen exclusive seasons with the Patriots, Slater played in 264 games (regular and postseason), the second-most in Patriots history after Tom Brady. He also earned 10 Pro Bowl nods—a record for a special-teams player—and 5 All-Pro honors, all while amassing a massive 191 special-teams tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Slater also won three Super Bowl rings (XLIX, LI, LIII).

Slater recalled a direct conversation he had with Bill Belichick soon after being selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft: “I’ll never forget, he calls me, and he’s like, ‘Look, when you talk to the media, let’s not talk about what position you’re doing. I’m bringing you here to help us in the kicking game, and we’ll figure out where you’re going to play.’ So I always reference that conversation with him because he set the expectation for me. It was very clear what my role was going to be, what was expected of me when I got here.”

Following the interaction, Slater knew better than ever before that his role was as a special-teams ace, not an offensive standout on the team. And that he’d need to earn his status. Slater also revealed that, given that the Patriots had just gone 16–0 in the 2007 regular season, Belichick’s message was blunt to the new signings. He said, “Look, we just went undefeated last year, we don’t need any of you guys.”

Whether it was Slater, Edelman, or Gronkowski, Belichick was able to take these talents to a much higher standard. Even if he attempted to let these players go, after being convinced of their potential, Belichick’s vision and guidance turned the New England Patriots into a different team. It established a legacy for the Patriots, one that is a major part of NFL history, and when they recall the glory, they’ll remember his name.