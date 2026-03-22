Rob Gronkowski Suffers Unfortunate Injury at Tom Brady’s Flag Football Event

Essentials Inside The Story Brady's team, the Founders lost by a 0-2 record overall

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst previously flagged the injury risk of flag football events

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be the global debut of flag football as a competitive sport

Darrel Douchette of Team USA football, after manhandling some of the best NFL players and winning the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Championship, had a message. “Those guys that we competed against, they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into.” And truth be told, it didn’t come off as arrogance but as simple truth, given the way the game unfolded. And no one felt that gap more than Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski had just hauled in a catch to seal Tom Brady’s two-point conversion to cap the Founders’ first scoring drive against Team USA. Gronk slipped out of bounds after making the catch. But when he tried to stand up, his foot slid on the turf, and he hyperextended his leg. The on-field mics then caught Gronk saying he pulled his hamstring.

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“Rob Gronkowski said his day is done at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic after suffering a pulled hamstring on the Founders opening drive,” Yahoo Sports reported on X.

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What was supposed to be a Tom Brady reunion event, featuring old teammates and a new format, ended up costly for Gronk. Nevertheless, he later confirmed on the broadcast that the injury wasn’t very serious.

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The last time he dealt with a significant injury was in 2021. He had suffered multiple fractured ribs along with a punctured lung. Now, compared to that, this current issue may not seem as alarming, but it still raises some concern, given that this is not his first hamstring injury.

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Back in 2016, he had to miss two games at the start of the season because of a hamstring injury and also struggled with limited performance over the next two weeks. Beyond this, Gronk has battled forearm surgeries, knee issues, an ACL, and chronic back problems throughout his career. That hamstring has always been part of a larger conversation.

This injury also validates concerns that were already on record. Back in May 2025, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had publicly flagged the injury risk of flag football events, arguing that soft-tissue injuries like hamstring pulls don’t care how casual the format is.

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“I think overall, [flag football in the Olympics is] a great thing,” Gutekunst said. “I’d love it if we kept the NFL players out of it.”

Even though Gronkowski is retired, the underlying warning has always been about the structure of these events, not the participants’ employment status. If active players get injured in the offseason, that throws a wrench in everything their franchise has planned around them for the NFL season.

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As for the game, without him, the Founders fell apart. The team finished 0-2, losing to Team USA (43-16) and the Wildcats (34-26) and did not advance to the championship. Gronk has been Brady’s most capable red-zone option, and his absence left a gap the rest of the roster couldn’t fill.

But this conversation goes well beyond just one hamstring pull. It all connects directly to what the day revealed about competitive football and our NFL stars.

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Team USA exposes underlying issues within the NFL players

Tom Brady at 48 still looked like Tom Brady, sidestepping a pass rusher and firing a dart to former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the end zone, making the whole thing effortless. But the event’s defining story had nothing to do with Brady or anyone else’s NFL resume.

Team USA outscored its opponents 106-44 across all three matchups. They won every game, including a 24-14 championship victory over the Joe Burrow-led Wildcats. They scored on every single possession (outside of one deliberate kneel) and weren’t seriously threatened until the Wildcats slowed the pace down in the final.

Meanwhile, the NFL players didn’t just lose. They drew repeated penalties for being too physical and consistently failed to rip flags. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the few who showed flag football instincts. Daniels impressed with his hip-swinging evasion, while Smith’s awareness led to multiple touchdowns.

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Former NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered the day’s most memorable play. He caught a pass one-handed in the back corner of the end zone from Jayden Daniels for a two-point conversion. But these were isolated cases in a lineup that looked outmatched from the start.

The inconsistencies shown today matter for 2028. The Los Angeles Olympics will be the global debut of flag football as a competitive sport. If the U.S. sends NFL stars who can’t figure out how to pull a flag, that debut is going to be an uncomfortable watch.

Tom Brady put on a show, but Team USA came to battle. And somewhere near the sideline, Rob Gronkowski sat watching it all unfold. One slip, one pulled hamstring, and that injury became a sharp reminder that no format is ever truly consequence-free.