Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek’s New Business Announcement Turns Heads

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend is making an impeccable journey in the fashion world. With 9 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoots across 8 years, she has indeed earned the “legend” status in the industry. Bringing both boldness and body confidence to the table, she continues to redefine swimsuit fashion. From the snow-covered peaks of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, to the sun-kissed beaches of California, she never fails to win fans’ hearts.

As a model, former Patriots cheerleader, and creative director, her bold swimsuits bring you the best designs and flair. And now, she is taking the next big step, making her debut as a fashion collaborator. As she is poised to bring elite taste in swimsuits to her fans, Camille shared an Instagram story announcing her new business venture. The 33-year-old model has teamed up with swimwear brand LA PORTE for her own curated Spring/Summer 2024 Capsule Collection, which bespeaks her Americana charm.

In a very breezy manner, she shared a sneak peek from her LA PORTE campaign wearing a floral. It is a light blue-and-white two-piece featuring a triangle bikini top and sarong-style bottom, as the caption reads, “LA PORTE Carralle Kose.”

To celebrate the capsule’s launch, La Porte and Kostek are hosting their first-ever NYC Pop-Up from June 13–15 at 21 Spring Street in SoHo. “Hey NYC – we’re finally coming to you,” the brand shared. “We’re popping up for the first time ever, and we’re bringing Camille Kostek with us!” And, fans will also get an early arrival bonus, as the first 20 people in line will receive VIP gift bags.

Additionally, attendees can expect a full-on lifestyle experience with food, skincare, and wellness freebies. This includes. Lemonade and bagels will be served to all attendees, while weekend guests can expect “in-store surprises” and coffee experiences courtesy of The Elk.

Camille’s capsule is part of the Cloud Jacquard collection. And, it has some exclusive styles including Kendall Triangle Bikini Top, Kourtney Tie Side Bottom, Short Sarong, 80’s Sky High One Piece, and more.

New subscribers will also get 10% off their first order, so it is the right time to be in line. And, Camille believes in a simple philosophy, that everybody is a beach body. The collection features sizes S–XXL and offers both supportive fits and trend-forward designs, which brings a strong appeal to the fans.

La Porte is not Kostek’s first venture in 2025; she has also secured brand partnerships with Sally Hansen (beauty) and Durex (health & intimacy). And, this year, she was once again part of Miami Swim Week as she appeared in Sports Illustrated’s exclusive beach club alongside Alix Earle and Olympian Ilona Maher. What makes her recent venture more cherishable is Rob Gronkowski’s constant presence by her side.

Rob Gronkowski backs Camille Kostek’s fashion dream

Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski is taking a detour from the fields into the world of fashion. Now, as his longtime partner Camille Kostek is launching her new business venture, he is all in. On June 10, 2025, La Porte released a sun-drenched teaser video on Instagram, as Camille was modeling in sleek swimsuits.

via Imago Credit: Imago

And, besides her, Gronkowski casually appeared in swim shorts. Their unbeatable chemistry never goes unnoticed, be it from red carpets to beach shoots. Even during Sports Illustrated’s May party, the couple recalled a humorous snowmobile incident in Utah, as Gronkowski accidentally flipped the vehicle. Kostek humorously called it “crazy”.

The partnership between Kostek (33) and Gronkowski (36) goes back to 2013, when they met during their time with the New England Patriots. Recently, on February 20, her birthday, he wrote a heartfelt message for her. “From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into, babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back!” Now, as he supports Camille Kostek in her fashion endeavors, he is winning fans’ hearts once again!