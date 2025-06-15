Rob Gronkowski’s GF Sends “SOS” for Her Man From SI GM as FOX Broadcaster Finds New Career Outside Football

Remember back in May when Rob Gronkowski‘s girlfriend Camille Kostek absolutely broke the internet with that jaw-dropping bikini shoot in Switzerland? The whole thing was pure fire against the frozen backdrop. Her styling team went all-in on this ice queen fantasy. They did that by mixing delicate, snow-soft looks with some seriously edgy hardware that played up every texture imaginable. The result? Camille looked absolutely stunning while somehow making a bikini work in freezing Swiss weather. That Switzerland shoot proved once again why Camille and Sports Illustrated are such a killer combo. Now she’s back for another round with the magazine.

Camille Kostek just dropped the final piece of her swimwear puzzle, and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. The SI Swimsuit legend launched her newest collection with La Porte Swim on Friday, June 13, hitting both online stores and a special New York City pop-up. This marks the grand finale of their three-part collaboration that’s been two years in the making—talk about building anticipation.

Kostek couldn’t contain her excitement. She posted on Instagram: “Camille Kostek collection x @laporteswim is OUT NOW!!! 🍋🍒📹” But the real entertainment came in the comments section, when Rob Gronkowski decided to crash the party. The former NFL star hilariously declared, “Dang, I am Swim Suit Model now! Sports Illustrated couldn’t handle this package! Hillary wishes she could get her hands on this man!” Camille’s response was perfectly on-brand—a simple “SOS” that basically screamed save our ship, because there’s no way she’s sharing her spotlight. That was indeed Gronk’s step forward in his new venture. He also stepped into the fashion scene, modeling men’s swim shorts from the collection.

With eight consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoots under her belt—including that iconic 2019 cover and her official “Legend” status earned in 2024—Kostek has mastered the art of making women feel unstoppable in swimwear. This collection, “inspired by the stillness of summer and the quiet luxury of doing absolutely nothing,” captures that effortless confidence she’s known for. Her message has always been crystal clear: body positivity isn’t just a hashtag; it’s a lifestyle.

“I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” Kostek tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week. “The time is now. Don’t wait. Don’t say, ‘I’ll be happy when this fits me like this.’ No. We have something for everyone. It’ll hug you in all the right places, and I’m confident you’ll find something in my collection that you’ll love.” The collection showcases timeless silhouettes in bold shades, featuring her signature ice blue and fiery red. The standout Parker One-Piece ($158) pays homage to Baywatch icon C.J. Parker with its cheeky high-hip design.

This isn’t Kostek’s only 2025 venture—she’s secured partnerships with Sally Hansen and Durex, plus made waves at Miami Swim Week alongside Alix Earle and Olympian Ilona Maher for Sports Illustrated’s exclusive beach club. But what makes every achievement sweeter is having Rob Gronkowski cheering her on from the sidelines—ev͏en if his comment͏ary occa͏sionally stea͏ls the sho͏w.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek spark pregnancy rumors

Rob and Camille’s love story runs deep. They’ve been together since 2013, though they kept things under wraps until 2015. Their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but that’s what makes it real. “We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs. And we’ve been able to break up, do our thing, and get back together and heal in different ways,” Camille once shared about their journey together. It’s the kind of bond that’s built to last through anything.

What started as an innocent Page Six post from the SI Swimsuit Issue After Party quickly turned into internet detective work. The photos showed the couple looking gorgeous together. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted something else – what appeared to be a bump in Camille’s gown. Suddenly, pregnancy speculation exploded across social media, with fans analyzing every angle and shadow in those party pics.

The couple hasn’t said a word about the rumors, leaving everyone hanging in suspense. Fans have been rooting for these two to tie the knot for years. Hence, the possibility of a baby has sent excitement levels through the roof. For now, Rob and Camille are keeping their cards close to their chest, letting the rumor mill spin while they know the real truth.