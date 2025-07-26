Rob Gronkowski’s GF Settles Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Debate In 5-Words

“She wants to be your best friend”—that’s how Kristin Cavallari described Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek on her podcast, and honestly, it tracks. Whether she’s shutting down judgment or dodging drama with a smile, Camille has a way of keeping it real without ever stirring the pot. So, when a spicy question came her way on a podcast—one that could’ve easily gone viral for all the wrong reasons—Camille handled it the only way she knows how: with calm, charm, and a line that instantly stole the show.

It all started with a question—a loaded one, casually tossed out on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast. Camille Kostek, stuck in the middle of a classic pop culture standoff, was asked to choose Team Brady or Team Gisele. The crowd leaned in, half-joking but fully invested. “Do it! Do it!” they chanted. But Kostek didn’t flinch. “I have love for both,” she said, smiling. In that moment, the former Patriots cheerleader and longtime partner of Rob Gronkowski didn’t take sides. She took the high road.

That move wasn’t just PR-savvy; it was personal. Camille has had a front-row seat to the Brady-Gronk dynamic for nearly a decade, on and off the field. As she told E! News back in 2024, their bond is still strong, even in retirement. “They’re just like a dynamic duo everywhere they go,” she said, laughing. Whether it’s Brady trading touchdowns for takes on Fox or Gronk dropping party advice with the same energy he used to spike footballs, the two remain close… And Camille’s happy to cheer from the couch. No pads, no heels. Just sweats and support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Tight End Rob Gronkowski celebrate after defeating Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl 55. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20210208408 KEVINxDIETSCH

AD

And let’s not forget why that “Team” debate even exists. After Tom and Gisele’s high-profile 2022 divorce, the narrative splintered fast. Gisele called it the “death of her dream.” Brady went quiet, leaning into parenting. But the internet didn’t. The takes poured in. Some were calling Gisele out, others accusing Tom of choosing football over family. It got messy, fast. But Camille? She stayed in her lane. No drama, no digs. Just a five-word answer that said more than any headline could.

That’s exactly why Camille’s answer stood out. She’s been in the NFL spotlight long enough to know how fast things spiral. In fact, she’s faced judgment herself. That, too, just for being Gronk’s girlfriend without a ring. On Cavallari’s Headline Tour, she opened up about being labeled “lesser-than” by NFL wives. The twist? “The woman who judged me the most… She’s divorced,” Camille said with a laugh, letting that irony land like a Gronk touchdown celebration—no words needed.

It wasn’t the first time Camille tuned out the noise. She and Gronk have had their ups and downs. They met in 2013 and started dating in 2015. In 2017, they briefly broke up. But instead of spiraling, Kostek focused on her dreams. That same year, she auditioned for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It kicked off a career that eventually earned her “legend” status with the brand. Her journey made one thing clear—she’s always followed her own path, no matter what people expect from a “WAG.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Camille Kostek flips the Script on “WAG” stereotypes

That same independence now powers her voice. While the NFL world fawns over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Camille is calling out the double standards women face when dating athletes. On Let’s Be Honest, she made it clear she’s not just Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and definitely not just a “WAG.” Camille questioned why no one uses that label for men, pointing out that no one reduces the male gentry to their relationship status. She made a fair point—one the sports world still tends to ignore.

She openly calls out the pressure from the media and fans to get married. But all this time, she has handled it with her usual mix of humor and confidence. When someone asked about an engagement, Camille laughed and said even Gronk keeps her guessing. But beneath the jokes, she made her stance clear: she doesn’t need a ring to validate their relationship. If it came down to an ultimatum, she said, she’d walk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She openly addresses the pressure to get married and handles it with her usual mix of humor and self-assurance. When pressed about engagement, Camille laughed it off, saying even Gronk keeps her guessing. But beneath the jokes, she made her stance clear: she doesn’t need a ring to validate their relationship. If it was an ultimate, she wouldn’t have stayed for long (in her words). For her, it’s about love and loyalty, not timelines or diamond deadlines.

Still, she admits she wouldn’t mind the sparkle. Camille confessed she knows the exact ring she wants and plans to have her nails done just in case. But she also made it clear she wants Gronk to take the lead when the time comes. “I don’t want to drag him to the diamond district,” she said. That balance of knowing her worth without demanding the spotlight is what makes her voice so refreshing. It’s also fans receive her takes with open ears.