Robert Griffin III Announces Ambitious Goal for Olympics After Joining Team USA’s Roster

Essentials Inside The Story Robert Griffin III is chasing a comeback

A high-stakes battle is unfolding within Team USA

Behind it all sits a deeply personal dream for Griffin III

Football fans could finally see Robert Griffin III step onto the field after his 2020 retirement. But instead of suiting up for an NFL matchup, the ex-QB is trying his luck in flag football. He made the Team USA roster last month and stands a chance to represent his country in the upcoming IFAF World Cup. But the former Washington Redskins quarterback has bigger aspirations of representing the national team in flag football at the 2028 Olympics. Speaking about the possibility, Griffin revealed the goal that has fueled this journey from the get-go.

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“Oh man, it would be everything,” Griffin III said on TMZ Sports, when asked how he’d feel about winning a gold medal in flag football. “I think there’s no greater honor than being able to represent your country at the Olympics, win a gold medal, and stand on that podium with your teammates as they sing the national anthem.”

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“I’m a military kid, was born in Japan, moved around a bunch, and saw a lot of people make sacrifices for this country for us to be able to have these types of opportunities. So, I don’t take that lightly. And that’s why it would be so special for me… My goal is to help the current national team players and the guys that have been playing flag for so long, get the shine that I believe they deserve…I just want to be able to get out there on the field with those guys and have some fun.”

Now that flag football has become part of the 2028 Summer Olympics, many active and retired players have been eyeing a roster spot. One of them is Robert Griffin III, who has already made it to the Team USA 24-player roster for the upcoming 2026 flag football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany. The group will be further trimmed to twelve players who will play in the tournament from 13 to 16 August 2026.

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According to Griffin III, his selection to the training camp gives him an edge over others in making his Olympic dream come true. Training to compete for a spot in the final 12-member group makes him familiar with the game’s fast-paced nature. It also helps him better understand the expectations. After all, he’ll be joining the team that has won the International Federation of American Football-sponsored competition six times.

In fact, Griffin made it clear that he doesn’t want to disrupt the team’s success. He wants to focus on elevating his game to match the national team’s high standard.

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“I think it’s the five-time reigning IFAF world champions,” he said. “Like they are doing this at a high level. And all I’m trying to do is add to that greatness.”

The former NFL player wants to win gold while being respectful towards the game and its community. If everything falls into place, his chances of making the Olympics in Los Angeles would increase. Griffin III revealed that his affinity for winning gold on the biggest stage comes from his upbringing in a military family. Born in Japan, he has traveled to different places. These visits made him realize the importance of pride, sacrifice, and honoring those who serve.

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For him, this opportunity could serve that purpose. In the meantime, he’s focusing on his upcoming training camp ahead of the World Cup.

Robert Griffin III gears up to attend Team USA training camps

In late March, Team USA invited Robert Griffin III to two training camps beginning in April. It was after he passed the trials a week before, while notable names such as Hall of Famer cornerback Darrell Green were also trying to make the cut. Held at Chula Vista, California, the first camp will take place from April 16 to April 19. Meanwhile, the second four-day camp will commence on May 21. These programs will have 24 players competing for the third round.

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This last camp will take place in June and will feature 18 players, who’ll fight for a spot on the final 12-man squad. Coaches will also select six alternates from them. These players will fly to Germany this summer to defend the title. If Griffin III gets selected, the chances of him joining the national team for the 2028 L.A. event will run high. It is because he’ll have substantial experience playing alongside elite flag footballers by then.

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Mind you, he was once a Baylor Bears star on the track before joining the NFL. He finished third in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships, clocking a personal-best time of 49.22. In 2008, he showed up at the Olympic trials but couldn’t get through. And now, he gets to try his luck once again at age 36. Currently, Darrell “Hush” Doucette III is the starting QB of Team USA. He turned heads at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles last month.

He helped his team beat Tom Brady’s Founders FFC squad 43-16. The national team had earlier edged out Joe Burrow’s Wildcats FFC squad in a lopsided manner. For Robert Griffin III, a player has to wear many hats on the flag football field. Being a signal caller doesn’t mean they won’t be playing like a receiver or even a rusher. Robert Griffin III is ready to embrace the nuances of the game while setting his sights on the gold.