Robert Griffin III Leaves USA’s Flag Football Team For LA Olympics Just 2 Months After Joining

Years before entering the NFL, Robert Griffin III was a track and field athlete and saw an Olympic dream. Representing Baylor University, he was a 400-meter hurdler. When Griffin participated in the trials for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he missed out, securing 11th overall in the semifinals with 49.38 seconds on the clock, while the top three in the finals went on to represent the USA. However, the LA Olympics 2028 presented him with another opportunity. But as it seems, even that chance has been blocked by an obstacle.

“UPDATE: I’ve removed myself from the 2026 USA Football Team selection process,” wrote Griffin on X. “A commitment honoring our military veterans is preventing me from attending training camp, and that’s not fair to the other 23 guys competing for a spot this year. Looking forward to seeing the squad go to Germany and win Gold, and still excited for LA28.”

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The former Baltimore Ravens QB who holds his military values higher than everything else. RGIII grew up as an army brat and has always valued discipline above all. Back in 2025, during an interview, he revealed his army brat thinking, “You talk about learning discipline, learning sacrifice at an early age. If you say you’re going to do something, you do it. If you start something you finish it.”

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Born at Camp Lester Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, Griffin is the son of two U.S. Army sergeants, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline. His father served for 21 years, while his mother served for 12. So, from a very young age, Griffin grew up in an environment where he learned the values of “discipline and sacrifice.”

He is acting on his words from back then, finishing the commitment already made to the military veterans, while putting his Olympic dream on hold till 2028. In the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the sport will officially make its debut, following a decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2023.

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Following that, the NFL team owners had a meeting in May 2025, when they decided to allow players to represent the nation in flag football. However, they also levied a rule stating that “no more than one player from each team would be permitted”.

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RGIII, who made his last NFL appearance in 2020 representing the Baltimore Ravens, announced his return, as he finally had a second chance to represent the USA in the Olympics.

“Oh man, it would be everything,” said Griffin to TMZ Sports last month. “I think there’s no greater honor than being able to represent your country at the Olympics, win a gold medal, and stand on that podium with your teammates as they sing the national anthem.”

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While speaking about his Olympic ambition, the former Ravens QB also reflected on how his upbringing has helped in shaping his perspective. “I’m a military kid, was born in Japan, moved around a bunch, and saw a lot of people make sacrifices for this country for us to be able to have these types of opportunities. So, I don’t take that lightly. And that’s why it would be so special for me.”

For him, the end goal has always been to bring a spotlight on the players and the sport, as he concluded, “My goal is to help the current national team players and the guys that have been playing flag for so long, get the shine that I believe they deserve. I just want to be able to get out there on the field with those guys and have some fun.”

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As things stand, Griffin is the only NFL player to withdraw from the selection process till now, and his decision was based on a lifelong dedication, one that shapes the core of his existence.

A look into Robert Griffin III’s military connection

After retiring from the NFL in 2018, RGIII turned into a philanthropist and became heavily involved in social causes close to the veterans and military family communities. He founded “a non-profit foundation (the Robert Griffin III Foundation) that strives to discover, design, and support programs that benefit families that are experiencing food insecurity, improve youth fitness and nutrition, and support and empower America’s youth.”

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The foundation’s primary focus is to support military families and veterans, especially those in need. Additionally, Griffin has also worked with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to aid injured veterans, which included assisting retired Marines with traumatic brain injuries.

Along with that, for over 15 years, he has partnered with USAA and the NABC Recycled Rides program to gift reliable vehicles to veterans in need. On many occasions, he has also teamed up with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to honor military families and highlight the sacrifices of service members and their loved ones.

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In 2024, the former NFL star also launched the Positive Steps campaign to advocate for the mental and physical well-being of military children. Griffin’s upbringing, family commitment, and ambition to support military personnel may explain his withdrawal from the USA’s Flag Football Team training camp.