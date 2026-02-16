Robert Griffin III Sends Strong Tyreek Hill Message to Patriots as Ex-Dolphins Star Reacts to Release

September 9 2023: Robert Griffin III before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20230909_zma_c04_854 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

September 9 2023: Robert Griffin III before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20230909_zma_c04_854 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Essentials Inside The Story A bold idea from Robert Griffin III could change how the New England Patriots rebuild around Drake Maye

Tyreek Hill is suddenly off the board in Miami

Age, injuries, and cap realities complicated everything for the WR

The New England Patriots are coming off a 29-13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Although many criticized quarterback Drake Maye for his performance, former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III believes there’s a way to resolve things. The only way to do it involves wide receiver Tyreek Hill!

“The New England Patriots need to sign Tyreek Hill. Drake Maye was the best deep ball thrower in football this year,” wrote Robert Griffin III on X. “If Tyreek Hill gets back to 90% of what he was, the Patriots get a massive mismatch chess piece on their board.”

Griffin III, who played eight seasons in the league, believes the Patriots should make a strong push to sign Tyreek Hill this offseason. Hill has been one of the deadliest wide receivers in the last few years. Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, he has recorded 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns on 819 career receptions. He played in two Super Bowls, winning one, breaking the 50-year Super Bowl drought in Kansas City.

Coming to Miami in 2022, he crossed the 1,700 yards mark for consecutive seasons. In 2023, he was just a yard shy of reaching the 1,800 yards mark for the first time in his career. For the Dolphins, he has already scored 27 touchdowns to date. One of his best skills is his speed.

Nicknamed the Cheetah, Hill is a force to be reckoned with on the field. With his speed, Maye can make deep ball throws with little anticipation, and Hill would be there on the other side to receive. Maye has no big guy on the O-line to protect him. Hill’s speed could also help mitigate that problem, as the quarterback could get the ball out quickly to him. Having played with Patrick Mahomes, Hill knows what it is to work with star quarterbacks.

However, the only potential problem in this plan is his age. Hill, who is currently recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ligaments, will be 32 in March. So, age and injury could pose a threat to his future form. On the other hand, the Patriots have Stefon Diggs, who is also over 30. Diggs didn’t disappoint and played a major role this season, recording 34 touchdowns. If Hill comes in, he and Diggs could form a strong duo, making things easier for Maye.

While a new speculation has developed around Tyreek Hill, he received disheartening news about his future with the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill is no longer a Miami Dolphins player

Tyreek Hill’s season ended early with a dislocated knee and torn ligaments in Week 4. So, it’s been months since he has played for the Dolphins. Sadly, he won’t wear the Dolphins’ jersey anymore, as the Dolphins have already fired Hill.

“I got fired on my day off,” said Tyreek Hill on his Twitch live stream, via Inside The Dome on X.

As per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, it was expected to happen. Considering his age and injury, it was unclear when or if he would return to the gridiron in 2026. If he were a Dolphins player for one more month, he would have $11 million in guarantees. The franchise was not ready for that gamble.

They led the franchise in dead cap with over $28 million, and releasing him could have saved them more than $22 million. So, they wouldn’t want to burden themselves further. Also, they have the no. 11 spot on the NFL Draft, and with free agency coming up, they could also explore the market.

Following the firing, Hill has changed his Instagram bio, adding “Unemployed” to it, which talks about a straight cut reaction!

While it is not a good start to the offseason for him, there are certainly a few perks to the firing. With the five-time All-Pro entering free agency, there could be several franchises lining up for him. There was also a rumor of him returning to Kansas City, especially with Eric Bieniemy’s return and his posting throwback pictures.

On the other hand, maybe Robert Griffin III’s prediction will come true. If it does, it will be interesting to see how things shape up for the eight-time Pro Bowler.