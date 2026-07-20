Robert Griffin III’s Wife Announces “Personal Beef” With Everyone Involved in Career-Derailing Injury

Robert Griffin III collapsed on the FedEx Field turf in the 2012 NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks, his knee buckling without anyone touching him as he tried to step back to make a throw. That memory still haunts him enough that he recently joked about a Netflix documentary explaining why the Washington Redskins kept running him on a knee that could barely hold his own weight. His wife, Grete, didn’t just laugh along. She staked her own claim to the anger.

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RG3 posted the video on Instagram, calling out the decision to keep him on the field that day. Underneath that reel, Grete added her own shot at everyone who let that game happen.

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“I have personal beef with everyone involved, and I didn’t even know you then 😭😭😭,” She wrote.

Griffin III responded to that comment with a heartfelt “@gretegiii You a real ride or die.” A comment that was an acknowledgement that the woman who met him years after that injury still carried the same fury that he did.

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Imago Carolina Panthers against the Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III 10 warms-up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, November 4, 2012. The Panthers won the game 21 – 13..Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx x cnpphotos041417

Grete and RG3 met on Instagram in 2016 and got married in 2018. She’s not just a bystander guessing at what that injury cost him, though. She’s a former heptathlete who understands exactly what a body absorbs when it’s pushed past its limit.

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As for RG3, the injuries didn’t start with the Seahawks game. Week 5 of his rookie 2012 season sidelined him with a concussion, but he came back from it the very next week. Then, on December 9, 2012, against Baltimore’s Haloti Ngata, Griffin sprained his LCL (Grade 1), then hopped on one leg through the final drive before finally leaving the game. He sat out Week 15 and was back in action in Week 16. And then came that fateful Wild Card matchup against Seattle that changed everything.

In January 2013, USA Today reported that Dr. James Andres never actually cleared RG3 to continue playing in that December 9 game against the Ravens – directly contradicting what head coach Mike Shanahan had told the public.

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Had the Redskins benched RG3 to help him fully recover, things could have been different. But Shanahan kept him in against Seattle, and Griffin re-aggravated that same knee, tore his ACL, LCL, and meniscus, and ended his rookie season right there.

He came back in 2013 without that same first step. The speed that had made him a rookie sensation disappeared, and Washington rebuilt him into a pocket passer. He bounced to Cleveland (2016), then Baltimore (2018 – 20), chasing a career that injury had already derailed.

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Robert Griffin II is joking about a documentary now. But Grete’s not joking about the beef. She didn’t know Griffin when he was a rookie sensation. She married him six years later, after his career had already curved downward. And she still carries that anger because she knows the people who made that call never really paid for it.