Robert Kraft Makes New Announcement on Tom Brady’s Statue After Cost Reveal

Remember Super Bowl LI? That impossible 28–3 deficit against Atlanta? The sheer, unshakeable belief radiating from Tom Brady as he orchestrated the greatest comeback in NFL history? That feeling – that anything is possible as long as number twelve is under center – is about to become permanently etched in bronze outside Gillette Stadium. And Patriots owner Robert Kraft just dropped the final play call for its grand entrance.

After whispers swirled about the project’s scale and cost, Kraft himself clarified the timeline with his signature blend of charm and dry wit. “It’s a wonderful suggestion, except we made the statue last year,” he revealed, dispelling any notion this was a recent whim. The ‘GOAT’-sized tribute – a majestic 12-foot bronze colossus – was ready, but Brady’s new gig threw a ‘Hail Mary’ into the plans. “Tommy started broadcasting, and we couldn’t get him up,” Kraft chuckled, referencing Brady’s demanding FOX schedule, “so we have him coming August 8th.”

That’s right, the unveiling is locked in for Friday, August 8th, 2025, before the Patriots kick off their preseason against the Washington Commanders. It’s a date dripping in symbolism: 8/8, echoing the magic of his jersey number 12 and the established ‘Tom Brady Day’ (6/12).

The statue’s placement is as significant as its subject. It won’t be lost in a crowd of Patriots greats. Kraft ensured it will stand alone in the plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame – a solitary sentinel representing a truth universally acknowledged in the NFL: Brady isn’t merely the finest Patriot; he’s the gridiron gospel.

It’s the kind of singular honor that makes you think of Michael Jordan’s dominance in The Last Dance – ‘The ceiling is the roof,’ Jordan famously declared about his potential, a line reflecting a similar understanding of transcendent greatness. Brady’s ceiling? It quite literally reshaped the NFL skyline.

A statue apart: Where Brady legacy stands alone in Foxboro

This isn’t just another monument; it’s a seven-figure love letter to a legacy forged in Foxboro. “We had the privilege of spending seven figures to get the statue in storage in Foxboro,” Kraft stated matter-of-factly, virtually confirming the reported $7.3 million investment covering everything from the sculptor’s vision to the final installation.

That price tag? A testament to Kraft’s commitment to immortalizing not just a player, but an era. “We wanted to present it last year,” he admitted, the slight delay only heightening the anticipation, “but we’re now going to unveil it on August 8th, the first preseason game against Washington.”

Kraft’s personal touch is woven throughout this tribute. He didn’t just sign the check; he championed the vision, commissioned the sculptor, and chose the date for maximum resonance. His affection for Tom Brady, often expressed in familial terms, bleeds through. “You’ll see it — it’s unbelievable,” Kraft promised, a hint of pride in his voice.

Then, with a playful nudge familiar to anyone who’s seen the handsome QB light up a screen, he added: “He’s not a bad looking guy, you know what I mean? He’s pretty handsome.” It’s that blend of reverence and genuine warmth that defines the Kraft-Brady bond.

This statue is more than metal and artistry. It’s Foxboro’s Mount Rushmore moment, freezing in time the quarterback who delivered six Lombardi trophies, rewrote the record books (89,214 yards, 649 TDs, 7 rings – need we go on?), and made the impossible routine. It’s about the kid drafted 199th who told Kraft he’d be the best decision the organization ever made – and then spent two decades proving it beyond any doubt.

As the August 8th unveiling approaches, Gillette Stadium isn’t just getting a new landmark; it’s anchoring its identity to the ultimate Patriot, ready to inspire the next generation facing their own fourth-and-long situations. The comeback king, forever mid-stride, ready to launch the next dynasty.